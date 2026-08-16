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Home > Sports News > Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the 2026-27 season could be his final campaign in professional football, admitting that he will "probably" retire at the end of the season. The Portugal captain made the revelation in an interview, although he stopped short of confirming an exact retirement date. At 41, Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in world football and is still chasing the landmark of 1,000 career goals.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 22:33 IST

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that the 2026-27 season could be his final campaign in professional football, admitting that he will “probably” retire at the end of the season. The Portugal captain made the revelation in an interview, although he stopped short of confirming an exact retirement date. At 41, Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names in world football and is still chasing the landmark of 1,000 career goals. 

What Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say About Retirement?

Ronaldo admitted that the 2026-27 season could be his final year as a professional footballer. “This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” the Portugal captain told Vogue. However, he has not formally announced his retirement or provided a specific date for when he will walk away from the game.

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“I don’t rule out becoming a club owner,” Ronaldo said.

“It’s something I thought about a few years back. I probably would like to own a [football] club. I’m at the end of my career, two to three years maximum.”

“I’m not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn’t even cross my mind. I’ve never thought about it. I don’t see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds.”

How Many Goals Has Cristiano Ronaldo Scored?

Ronaldo has scored 976 goals in 1,330 appearances for club and country, leaving him just 24 goals short of the 1,000-goal milestone. His pursuit of the landmark could become one of the major storylines of what may be the final season of his extraordinary career. 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Recent Form at Al Nassr

Ronaldo continues to produce impressive numbers at Al Nassr despite entering the latter stages of his career. He scored 28 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season, finishing third in the competition’s scoring charts, and ended the campaign with 39 goals across all competitions. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Career Stats and Major Achievements

Ronaldo’s career has taken him from Sporting CP to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before his second spell at Manchester United and subsequent move to Al Nassr in 2023. He has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United across his two spells and 138 for Portugal. His honours include five Ballon d’Or awards, five UEFA Champions League titles and the European Championship with Portugal. 

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals
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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals
Is Cristiano Ronaldo Retiring? Portugal Captain Drops Big Hint On Future While Nearing 1000 Career Goals
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