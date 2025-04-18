Home
  • Is Dewald Brevis Set To Join CSK In IPL 2025? Instagram Clue Sparks Buzz

Is Dewald Brevis Set To Join CSK In IPL 2025? Instagram Clue Sparks Buzz

Brevis, known for his explosive batting, would be a much-needed boost to CSK's top-order, which has failed to deliver consistently this season.

Is Dewald Brevis Set To Join CSK In IPL 2025? Instagram Clue Sparks Buzz

South African young sensation Dewald Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry after posting a cryptic yellow Instagram story.


In a potential game-changing development for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing IPL 2025, South African young sensation Dewald Brevis has sparked speculation of a mid-season entry after posting a cryptic yellow Instagram story. The color, strongly associated with CSK, comes at a time when the franchise is struggling at the bottom of the points table.

The 21-year-old star, widely dubbed as the next AB de Villiers, went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Mumbai Indians. However, his recent social media activity has fans and pundits buzzing about a possible stint with the five-time IPL champions.

Dewald Brevis Hints at CSK Move Amid Gaikwad Injury

The speculation gained momentum after CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury. Former skipper MS Dhoni returned to lead the side and guided CSK to a much-needed victory over Lucknow Super Giants, ending their five-match losing streak.

Brevis, known for his explosive batting, would be a much-needed boost to CSK’s top-order, which has failed to deliver consistently this season. Though no official announcement has been made, sources close to the franchise suggest that Brevis could be roped in as an injury replacement, following IPL protocols.

Brevis first rose to fame during the 2022 ICC U19 World Cup, scoring 506 runs in just six innings, including two centuries. Since then, he has been making headlines in various T20 leagues across the globe.

In his T20 career so far, Brevis has played 81 matches, amassing 1787 runs at an average of 26.27 and a strike rate of 144.93. He has seven fifties and a century to his name. In the recently concluded SA20 2025, he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 291 runs.

CSK’s Hopes for a Turnaround

Currently sitting at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with only 2 wins in 7 matches, CSK is in desperate need of reinforcements. If the Brevis-CSK deal materializes, it could provide the spark the Yellow Army needs to revive their campaign.

Chennai’s next match is a high-stakes clash against Mumbai Indians on April 20 at the Wankhede Stadium. With MI back in form, CSK will be hoping for fresh firepower possibly in the form of Dewald Brevis.

