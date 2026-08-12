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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG T20I Series: Will Empty Arun Jaitley Stadium During DPL 2026 be a Worrying Sign For India-Afghanistan Clash?

IND vs AFG T20I Series: Will Empty Arun Jaitley Stadium During DPL 2026 be a Worrying Sign For India-Afghanistan Clash?

FC Goa will face Turkmenistan’s FK Arkadag in a one-off preliminary-stage playoff of the AFC Champions League Two at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan on Wednesday, August 12. The winner will qualify for the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Two group stage, while the losing side will enter the group stage of the AFC Challenge League. Here are all the details, including the match date, kick-off time, venue and live streaming information.

Is Empty DPL 2026 Stadium a Worrying Sign for Organisers Ahead of IND vs AFG T20I Series? Know More
Is Empty DPL 2026 Stadium a Worrying Sign for Organisers Ahead of IND vs AFG T20I Series? Know More

Published By: NewsX Sports Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-08-12 16:59 IST

Is Empty DPL 2026 Stadium a Worrying Sign for Organisers Ahead of IND vs AFG T20I Series? The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 is currently being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, but the tournament has struggled to attract sizeable crowds despite featuring several prominent domestic players. With 23 matches completed by Wednesday (Aug 12) the stands have largely remained sparsely occupied. The biggest crowd so far was witnessed on Sunday, August 9, when former India opener Shikhar Dhawan attended the match. The lack of spectators could raise concerns ahead of India’s three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which is scheduled to be played at the same venue in September. Here is everything you need to know.

DPL 2026 Struggles To Attract Crowds

The third edition of the Delhi Premier League began on July 31 and is being staged at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The tournament features a packed schedule, with the league continuing into August. However, the stadium has generally appeared largely empty during the matches, with limited numbers of spectators turning up to watch the action live. The situation has been noticeable despite the competition featuring a number of promising Delhi-based cricketers.

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Shikhar Dhawan’s Presence Brings Bigger Crowd

The strongest spectator turnout of the tournament so far came on Sunday when former India batter Shikhar Dhawan was in attendance. His presence generated additional interest around the match and offered a glimpse of how the involvement of high-profile cricket personalities can boost the atmosphere inside the stadium. However, the overall attendance pattern has remained far below what would normally be expected from a major cricket venue in the national capital.

Why Empty Stands Could Be a Concern Ahead of India vs Afghanistan

The empty stands during DPL 2026 could become a talking point ahead of the upcoming India vs Afghanistan T20I series. Afghanistan are scheduled to host India in a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in September, with the proposed fixtures on September 13, 15 and 17. The series will be a historic one, as Afghanistan will officially host India on Indian soil for the first time.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series Details

  • Series: India vs Afghanistan, Three-Match T20I Series
  • First T20I: Sunday, September 13, 2026
  • Second T20I: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
  • Third T20I: Thursday, September 17, 2026
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Host: Afghanistan Cricket Board

Will India vs Afghanistan Series Attract a Full House?

The India-Afghanistan series is expected to attract considerably more attention than the DPL, particularly because India internationals will be involved. Nevertheless, the current DPL attendance should serve as a reminder for the organisers that simply hosting matches at a major cricket venue does not guarantee strong spectator turnout. If the organisers want packed stands for all three T20Is, effective promotion, affordable ticketing and strong fan engagement in the weeks leading up to the series could be crucial.

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IND vs AFG T20I Series: Will Empty Arun Jaitley Stadium During DPL 2026 be a Worrying Sign For India-Afghanistan Clash?
Tags: AFC Champions League 2

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IND vs AFG T20I Series: Will Empty Arun Jaitley Stadium During DPL 2026 be a Worrying Sign For India-Afghanistan Clash?
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