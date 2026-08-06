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Home > Sports News > Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program

Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has rejected calls to step down despite the collapse of the governing body's controversial FIFA Football Enterprises (FFE) programme, which proposed selling a private equity stake in the FIFA World Cup and other commercial assets.

What is FIFA Forward Enterprise? Why FIFA Wants a 20 Billion Commercial Subsidiary And What it Means For Football. Photo X
What is FIFA Forward Enterprise? Why FIFA Wants a 20 Billion Commercial Subsidiary And What it Means For Football. Photo X

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 08:51 IST

Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? FIFA president Gianni Infantino has rejected calls to step down despite the collapse of the governing body’s controversial FIFA Football Enterprises (FFE) programme, which proposed selling a private equity stake in the FIFA World Cup and other commercial assets. Following an emergency crisis summit in Rabat on Thursday, August 6, FIFA formally apologised to its 211 member associations for the failed initiative, while its executive leadership unanimously reaffirmed support for Infantino, insisting he remains the only official democratically elected by all member nations.

Why Is Gianni Infantino Facing Pressure?

The controversy erupted after FIFA abandoned its ambitious FFE programme, a multi-billion-dollar proposal aimed at bringing private equity investment into the commercial rights of the FIFA World Cup and other global competitions. The plan triggered strong opposition from several member associations, particularly across Europe, leading to widespread criticism of FIFA’s governance and commercial direction.

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Following the collapse of the proposal, FIFA issued a formal apology to its member associations, acknowledging the concerns raised during the process. The governing body admitted the initiative had failed to secure the required consensus and announced it would not proceed with the project.

Is Gianni Infantino Resigning?

No. Despite growing calls from critics for him to step down, Gianni Infantino has made it clear that he has no intention of resigning as FIFA president. Speaking after the emergency meeting in Rabat, Infantino rejected suggestions that he should leave office following the failed FFE programme.

FIFA’s executive leadership also issued a statement expressing its “full support” for Infantino, stressing that he remains the only FIFA president elected democratically by all 211 member associations. The governing body reiterated its confidence in his leadership despite the recent controversy.

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Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program
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Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program

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Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program
Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino Resigning? Here’s What We Know After Failed FFE Program
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