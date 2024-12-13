Is Gukesh D Telugu Or Tamil? MK Stalin And N Chandrababu Naidu Clash Over Youngest Chess Champion’s Lineage

In the end, the debate may continue, but Gukesh’s remarkable accomplishment remains a testament to his hard work and dedication, representing India on the global chess stage.

Gukesh Dommaraju, the 18-year-old chess prodigy who made history by becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, has sparked a debate between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu over who can claim him as their own.

Tamil Nadu’s Claim On Thursday evening, Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin took to social media to celebrate Gukesh’s victory, proudly declaring that the achievement reaffirmed Chennai’s status as the global chess capital. He shared a photo of himself placing a gold medal on Gukesh, stating that Tamil Nadu was proud of his success.

Andhra Pradesh’s Counterclaim Just two minutes later, Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated Gukesh, calling him “our very own Telugu boy” and celebrating the nation’s collective pride in his achievement. The quick succession of posts sparked a flurry of debate online, with both states vying for credit for Gukesh’s success.

Who Is Gukesh Dommaraju?

Although Gukesh is of Telugu descent, he was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His parents are both medical professionals, and Gukesh’s interest in chess developed later than most, but his talent quickly became evident. At the age of eight, he became a FIDE-rated player.

Online Dispute Over Gukesh’s Heritage The debate over Gukesh’s origins has become a heated topic on social media. Many people from Tamil Nadu highlighted the state’s significant support for Gukesh’s career, citing financial contributions like a ₹75 lakh gift from the Tamil Nadu government. Some users emphasized Tamil Nadu’s chess culture and infrastructure as instrumental to his rise.

However, others defended Gukesh’s Telugu heritage, noting that while he lives in Tamil Nadu, his ethnic background is Telugu. Some argued that being born to Telugu parents makes him a Telugu, regardless of his residence in Tamil Nadu.

Unity Amidst Debate Despite the back-and-forth between the two states, many online users emphasized that Gukesh is an Indian first and that his victory should be celebrated as a national achievement, rather than being reduced to a regional debate. Several people noted that both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have produced notable chess players, and this win belongs to the entire country.

Gukesh’s Historic Achievement Gukesh’s victory is significant as he became the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to win the World Chess Championship and the first to do so since 2012. Reflecting on his achievement, Gukesh mentioned that he had been dreaming of this moment for a decade and was thrilled to finally realize his dream. His victory was met with praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures.

A Legacy of Chess Talent Both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have a long history of producing world-class chess players. From Andhra Pradesh, Koneru Humpy, Pentala Harikrishna, and Harika Dronavalli have achieved global recognition, while Tamil Nadu has produced legends like Viswanathan Anand and rising star Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

In the end, the debate may continue, but Gukesh’s remarkable accomplishment remains a testament to his hard work and dedication, representing India on the global chess stage.

ALSO READ: India’s Young Chess Genius Gukesh To Receive Rs 5 Cr Prize From Stalin Govt