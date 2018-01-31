When the famed 2003-04 campaign of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' got over, no Emirates loyalists would have fathomed what was coming to them. From routine top four finishes, Arsene Wenger's have come down to playing in Europa League and it seems like finding a place in Europe's second tier competition next season might be Herculean task for the North London club.

From toothless attack to tremulous defence, the frailties in Arsenal squad were exposed once again in their Premier League game against Swansea. The North London club was typically composed in keeping hold of the ball and pin-point distribution in the middle of the park but deficiency at both ends resulted in other side taking away all the three points. Is it an after effect of a world class player’s departure from the squad or is it just a typical Arsenal that lacks consistency to contend for top honours?

If we talk about Alexis Sanchez, the Chilean almost single-handedly carried a rather mediocre Arsenal side every season since his arrival in the summer of 2014. Last year alone, if it hadn’t been him, Arsenal would have finished way too down in the Premier League then their final 5th position. The Gunners scored a total of 77 goals in the 2016-17 Premier League campaign and Alexis Sanchez himself had a hand in at least 34 goals alone – scoring 24 and assisting 10. He also created 10 big chances for his teammates. The numbers speak volumes of his impeccable contribution at the Emirates club.

When the tactical acumen of Arsene Wenger is taken into consideration then the jury is out since Arsenal’s 2005-06 campaign when they reached the UEFA Champions League final. For almost a decade, Wenger picked up budding talent for cheap, honed them over a couple of years and then sold them for hefty money, which effectively made Arsenal a feeder club. The Frenchman has been improvising with an estimable squad but not the one which can contend for top silverware. From winning the Premier League titles and routine top four finishes, the North London club has fallen out of top European competition and even this year it seems unlikely.

Apart from Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal has sold Theo Walcott in the current transfer window and on Wednesday, Arsene Wenger conceded that he is destined to lose Olivier Giroud to Chelsea as well, which will further weaken his attacking department. On other hand, the Emirates outfit is touted to secure the signing of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s old partner-in-crime Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been absolutely phenomenal in the past couple of years. But can the Gabonese international save the legacy of out-bound Arsene Wenger or will he able enough to restore the lost glory of Arsenal, only time will tell.