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Home > Sports News > Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened

Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened

Jannik Sinner underwent precautionary medical checks in Milan ahead of the US Open, raising fitness concerns despite remaining on course for Cincinnati.

Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence. Photo X
Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 21:02 IST

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has sparked fresh fitness concerns after reportedly undergoing medical examinations in Milan just weeks before the start of the 2026 US Open, where he is set to defend his title.

According to reports from Italy, the 24-year-old spent several hours at the Physioclinic in Milan on Tuesday, undergoing a series of specialist assessments before leaving later in the day. While neither Sinner nor his team has commented on the visit, the timing has naturally raised questions with the final Grand Slam of the season fast approaching.

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Italian media reported that the examinations primarily focused on Sinner’s right knee. However, there has been no official indication that the world No. 1 is dealing with a serious injury or that his participation in upcoming tournaments is under threat.

As things stand, Sinner is still expected to travel to the United States on August 9 to begin preparations for the Cincinnati Masters, the final ATP Masters 1000 event before the US Open. His tournament schedule remains unchanged, suggesting that the medical checks were likely precautionary rather than prompted by a major physical setback.

The Italian has carefully managed his workload in recent weeks following a demanding first half of the season. Shortly after lifting the Wimbledon title, Sinner decided to skip the Canadian Open in Montreal, choosing rest and recovery instead of adding another tournament to his calendar ahead of the North American hard-court swing.

The decision reflected his long-term focus on arriving in peak condition for the US Open, where he will attempt to defend the title he won last year.

Sinner is not the only top player facing fitness concerns before the season’s final major. World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz is also racing against time to regain full fitness after suffering a right wrist injury. The Spaniard has already withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters after previously missing both the French Open and Wimbledon, leaving uncertainty over his availability for Flushing Meadows.

With the two biggest names in men’s tennis carefully managing their physical condition, the build-up to the US Open has become increasingly unpredictable.

Despite speculation surrounding Sinner’s clinic visit, reports from Italy have described the examinations as routine precautionary checks rather than evidence of a significant injury. Unless further updates suggest otherwise, the Italian remains firmly on course to compete in Cincinnati before beginning his US Open title defence.

Tennis fans will now be hoping for reassuring news over the coming days as both Sinner and Alcaraz continue their race to be fully fit for one of the sport’s biggest events, where another chapter in their growing rivalry could be waiting. 

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Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened
Tags: atp tourcincinnati mastersJannik Sinnerjannik sinner fitnessjannik sinner injuryjannik sinner milanUS Open 2026

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Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened
Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened
Is Jannik Sinner Fit To Play US Open? Italian Tennis Star Visits Specialist Clinic Weeks Ahead Of Title Defence: Here’s What Happened
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