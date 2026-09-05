Is Julian Alvarez Playing in Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Clash? Check Latest Update Here

Is Julian Alvarez Playing in Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid La Liga Clash? Atletico Madrid will take on Athletic Club in a La Liga encounter this weekend, with Diego Simeone’s side looking to secure an important result away from home. One of the biggest talking points ahead of the fixture is whether Julian Alvarez will return to the matchday squad after a turbulent period during the summer transfer window. Here are all the details including Alvarez’s availability, team news and more.

Julian Alvarez’s Latest Update

Julian Alvarez is set to return to the Atletico Madrid matchday squad for the La Liga clash against Athletic Club. Diego Simeone has confirmed that the Argentine forward is back in contention after missing significant training time and Atletico’s recent league fixture against Sevilla.

The 26-year-old missed two days of training because of illness shortly after being informed that Atletico would not sanction his proposed move to Barcelona. However, he has now been reintegrated into Simeone’s plans and is expected to be available for the trip to Bilbao.

What Did Diego Simeone Say About Julian Alvarez?

Simeone confirmed that Alvarez will be part of the squad and said the striker has been training well. The Atletico boss is keen to give his star forward a fresh start following the transfer saga and expects him to focus on his performances for the club.

Simeone said: “Julian Alvarez will be in the squad tomorrow. He’s training well, and we expect the best from him, just as we do from all his team-mates.” The Atletico manager also described the difficult period as an opportunity for Alvarez to learn and grow.

Julian Alvarez’s Atletico Madrid Record

Alvarez has already established himself as an important player for Atletico Madrid since joining the Spanish club. The Argentine striker has scored 49 goals in 107 appearances for the Colchoneros and will be hoping to add to that tally following his return to the squad.

What Happened Between Julian Alvarez and Atletico Madrid?

The relationship between Alvarez and Atletico came under pressure after the forward reportedly attempted to secure a move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window. Atletico released two public statements within 24 hours making it clear that the player would not be allowed to join the Catalan club.

The Spanish club were reportedly open to a possible Premier League return for Alvarez with Arsenal, but no deal materialised. The forward will now remain at Atletico Madrid, with Simeone looking to ensure that the situation does not affect his performances on the pitch.