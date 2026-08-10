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Home > Sports News > Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule has clarified Kuldeep Yadav’s fitness status after the spinner skipped bowling in the second innings of the Sri Lanka warm-up match.

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner. Photo X
Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 00:18 IST

Kuldeep Yadav’s decision not to bowl in the second innings of India’s warm-up match against Sri Lanka raised concerns about the spinner’s fitness ahead of the two-Test series. However, India men’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has played down fears of an injury, explaining that the left-arm wrist-spinner simply wanted to take a break and assess how his body was feeling.

Kuldeep had impressed during the opening innings of the three-day practice match, bowling 18 overs and claiming two wickets. He had also bowled a few overs before the game, meaning his overall workload was significant despite the fixture being a warm-up.

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His absence when India returned to bowl in the second innings therefore caught attention, particularly because the pitch had started offering more assistance to spin as the game progressed.

Bahutule, however, insisted there was no major concern surrounding Kuldeep’s fitness.

“Kuldeep bowled almost 20 overs in the sense 18 in the match and about two to three overs before the game also. He had a very good outing, and he just wanted to take a break in terms of just understanding how his body is at,” Bahutule said after the warm-up game here, as quoted by PTI.

The decision also needs to be viewed in the context of the nature of a warm-up fixture. Unlike a Test match, practice games are primarily designed to help players adapt to conditions, build match fitness and manage their workloads. India subsequently relied more heavily on their pace attack during the second innings.

Bahutule was particularly pleased with the opportunities provided to India’s spin options during the game. The group includes Kuldeep, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain, with each offering a different skill set.

“The bowlers had a great opportunity to go down and express themselves on a pitch which was slightly on a flatter side on the first day. But as the days went by, there was more turn on to it and definitely a good outing for the spinners,” Bahutule added.

The spin coach also highlighted the variety available within India’s attack, with Jadeja providing experience, Suthar offering accuracy and Jain bringing domestic cricket experience.

“All four spinners have that uniqueness. We have got experience with Jaddu. We have got great accuracy levels with Manav Suthar. And, obviously, Saransh has got experience. He has performed really well in domestic cricket. And that is how he has earned his spot,” he said.

“And Kuldeep, being a wrist spinner, it always helps to have a wrist spinner in the side so that there is variety.”

Kuldeep’s fitness will nevertheless remain an important talking point ahead of the first Test. The spinner has been working to regain rhythm and confidence, including a stint with Yorkshire in the English One-Day Cup.

For now, Bahutule’s comments suggest Kuldeep’s absence was precautionary rather than injury-related. India will hope their key wrist-spinner is fully fit when the Test series gets underway.

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Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series
Tags: IND Vs SLIndia Cricket Teamindia spin bowlingIndia Sri Lanka Test seriesIndia Test squadindia vs sri lankakuldeep yadavkuldeep yadav absencekuldeep yadav bowlingkuldeep yadav fitnesskuldeep yadav injurykuldeep yadav latest newskuldeep yadav warm-up matchManav SutharRavindra Jadejasairaj bahutulesaransh-jainSri Lanka Tests 2026

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Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

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Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series
Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series
Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series
Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

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