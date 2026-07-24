Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

With Argentina football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to Spain at the MetLife Stadium, many expected that fixture to be his last in the international football arena. While the 39-year-old is arguably one of the best in the generation and has the potential to net goals at will, fans will want him to serve Argentina for at least a year more. But is the Argentinian legend retiring from international football anytime soon?

Is Lionel Messi retiring from international football anytime soon?

According to some media reports, the Inter Miami forward is expected to not announce his retirement anytime soon and will ply his trade for the country for the next few months. Additionally, his farewell match will reportedly take place in Argentina itself, with a special tribute in place to get a send-off he deserves.

🚨 Lionel Messi is NOT expected to announce his international retirement just yet. The current plan is for Messi to continue representing Argentina for the next few months, with his farewell set to take place in a home match. 🇦🇷 A final tribute is expected to be announced well… pic.twitter.com/rHXvcGEUvn — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 23, 2026

Meanwhile, Argentina’s is slated to play two friendly football matches in the September break,,followed by a couple more in November. Nevertheless, Messi is expected to first link-up with Inter Miami.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Captaining Argentina in the second successive FIFA World Cup edition, the veteran finished as the second-highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026, netting eight goals, two behind the golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight. Nevertheless, the final shockingly didn’t even produce one as Argentina created an unwanted record of not even hitting one shots on target in the final. With Ferran Torres producing one goal in the extra time, Spain pipped Argentina to lift their second World Cup.

After the defeat, he shared a poignant message on Instagram, stating: