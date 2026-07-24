LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

With Argentina football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to Spain at the MetLife Stadium, many expected that fixture to be his last in the international football arena.

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here's What We Know After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat. Image Credit: X/@Argentina
Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here's What We Know After Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat. Image Credit: X/@Argentina

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 15:04 IST

With Argentina football legend Lionel Messi unexpectedly losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 final to Spain at the MetLife Stadium, many expected that fixture to be his last in the international football arena. While the 39-year-old is arguably one of the best in the generation and has the potential to net goals at will, fans will want him to serve Argentina for at least a year more. But is the Argentinian legend retiring from international football anytime soon?

Is Lionel Messi retiring from international football anytime soon?

According to some media reports, the Inter Miami forward is expected to not announce his retirement anytime soon and will ply his trade for the country for the next few months. Additionally, his farewell match will reportedly take place in Argentina itself, with a special tribute in place to get a send-off he deserves.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, Argentina’s is slated to play two friendly football matches in the September break,,followed by a couple more in November. Nevertheless, Messi is expected to first link-up with Inter Miami.

How many goals did Lionel Messi score in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Captaining Argentina in the second successive FIFA World Cup edition, the veteran finished as the second-highest goal-scorer in FIFA World Cup 2026, netting eight goals, two behind the golden boot winner Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight. Nevertheless, the final shockingly didn’t even produce one as Argentina created an unwanted record of not even hitting one shots on target in the final. With Ferran Torres producing one goal in the extra time, Spain pipped Argentina to lift their second World Cup.

After the defeat, he shared a poignant message on Instagram, stating:

The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal. But I also hold on to all the good… The matches we turned around, giving our all, matches that will forever remain in our memories, the support of an entire country that, together with the hard work and effort of this group, led us to be, once again, among the best in the world. Today it’s hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and every message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and be together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentinian. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship.”

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat
Tags: Argentina National Football Teamlionel messi

RELATED News

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Commonwealth Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu Shares Intense Training Video, Reveals Why Asian Games is Her Top Priority | WATCH

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India Full Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Live Streaming And Key Events in Glasgow

Anthony Edwards Wife: Who Is Shannon Jackson? Inside the Timberwolves Star’s Marriage Amid Child Support Dispute

Patrick Kane Returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Why the NHL Legend Signed a $16 Million Contract and What It Means for Connor Bedard

LATEST NEWS

Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood With Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol; First Trailer Released

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Young Adults Embrace Battle for the Broken Realms: A Fresh Fantasy That Redefines Indian Young Adult Fiction

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat
Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat
Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat
Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

QUICK LINKS