While playing for the Spanish giants Barcelona, Alexis Sanchez defrauded the treasury department by falsifying the sale of his image rights to a foreign company between 2012 and 2013. During that period, he committed tax fraud of around 890,000 pounds. Post his court hearing, the judge sentenced him to 16 months of jail term but after the counsel of the footballer reached an agreement with the prosecutor, Sanchez will now have to pay the entire tax money he evaded with interest and he will not have to serve any time in prison.

The prosecution took a lenient stance towards former Arsenal attacker because he is a first time offender and the sentence awarded to him was less than two years. If the sentence of the player would have gone through, Manchester United would have suffered dearly, both in UEFA Champions League and Premier League.

In June, 2017, Alexis Sanchez’s former teammate at Barcelona, Lionel Messi’s 21-month prison sentence was overturned when he agreed to pay the fines throughout the entire duration of his sentence. The Argentine was also accused of committing tax fraud. Before him, Cristiano Ronaldo also made headlines for a brief period of time for evading millions of euros in taxes from the Spanish government.