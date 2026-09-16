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Home > Sports News > Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash

Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash

Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure Ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton?: Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, picking up only four points from their opening four matches. Amid questions over Michael Carrick's future ahead of the clash against Brighton, reports have emerged linking former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with the Red Devils job.

Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure Ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton? Here Are Latest Updates After Poor Start to Season
Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure Ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton? Here Are Latest Updates After Poor Start to Season

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 14:04 IST

Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure Ahead of Man Utd vs Brighton?: Manchester United have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, picking up only four points from their opening four matches. Amid questions over Michael Carrick’s future ahead of the clash against Brighton, reports have emerged linking former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with the Red Devils job.

Is Michael Carrick Under Pressure At Manchester United?

Carrick’s position has come under scrutiny after Manchester United collected just four points from four Premier League matches this season. The former Red Devils midfielder had impressed during the second half of the previous campaign while working as interim manager, helping the club finish third in the Premier League before being handed the position on a permanent basis.

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What Is The Latest Update On Michael Carrick’s Future?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Manchester United co-owners INEOS have no plans to sack Carrick anytime soon. However, reports from Italy have now suggested that the club already have a potential replacement in mind should a change eventually be made.

Antonio Conte is reportedly at the top of Manchester United’s shortlist of managerial candidates. The Italian is currently without a club after leaving Napoli at the end of last season.

Why Is Antonio Conte Being Considered?

Conte’s record of winning major trophies is reportedly one of the reasons he is being considered for the Manchester United job. The former Chelsea boss is said to be waiting for the right project before returning to management. His previous success in the Premier League could make him an attractive option if Manchester United eventually decide to make a managerial change.

Manchester United’s Start To The Season

Manchester United have taken just four points from their first four Premier League matches after finishing third last season under Carrick’s interim leadership. The club will now look to improve their results as Carrick prepares for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Brighton.

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Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash
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Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash

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Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash
Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash
Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash
Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash
Michael Carrick Under Pressure at Manchester United? Latest Update on His Job Ahead of Brighton Clash

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