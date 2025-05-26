Is MS Dhoni Blocking CSK’s Leadership Transition? Sanjay Bangar Reveals

Ahead of CSK’s last IPL 2025 league match against Gujarat Titans, Bangar suggested that both players remain confined under Dhoni’s shadow, unable to take bold leadership strides of their own.

Sanjay Bangar, Former India batting coach has stirred controversy with a bold remark about MS Dhoni’s influence on CSK. Speaking on Star Sports, Bangar claimed that Dhoni’s prolonged presence in the CSK setup has hindered the leadership development of young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“Ruturaj and Jadeja remain under Dhoni’s shadow, never truly taking their own leap. Always mirroring MS’s mindset, they miss the chance to evolve. Dhoni’s presence keeps it locked, stalling the rise of new leaders,” Bangar said in an unfiltered assessment.

The statement comes amidst growing speculation that CSK’s clash against GT in Ahmedabad could be MS Dhoni’s final appearance in the Indian Premier League. The five-time IPL champions have already been knocked out of playoff contention and will finish the season at the bottom of the table, regardless of Sunday’s result.

Dhoni Reflects at the Toss: “Need to Enjoy Our Cricket”

Speaking at the toss, Dhoni, possibly leading CSK for the last time, maintained a composed outlook. “We are last in the table, and will still remain last whether we win or lose. Need to enjoy our cricket,” said the CSK skipper, who also confirmed one change in the playing XI Deepak Hooda replacing Ravichandran Ashwin.

Commenting on the conditions, Dhoni noted: “It looks nice and hard, will remain the same. Quite hot out here, and a good track. Chennai is very nice; this is different heat, on the slower side.”

While CSK have nothing to gain from this final outing, they have the potential to play spoilsport for Gujarat Titans, who are eyeing the top spot in the IPL points table. CSK won the toss and opted to bat first, looking to finish the season on a high note despite their early elimination.

Leadership Debate Rekindled

Bangar’s remarks have reignited the ongoing debate about leadership transition in CSK, a team long dominated by the towering presence of MS Dhoni. While Ruturaj Gaikwad has been seen as a natural successor, critics argue that the 27-year-old hasn’t been given enough freedom to assert himself under Dhoni’s shadow.

With no official word on Dhoni’s retirement, fans and experts alike are watching closely to see whether this game marks the end of an era and possibly, the beginning of a new one.

