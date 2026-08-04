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Home > Sports News > Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence

Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence

Neymar has ruled out immediate retirement from club football after ending his Brazil career, confirming he will focus on Santos until December 2026.

Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Superstar Breaks Silence. Photo X
Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Superstar Breaks Silence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 20:53 IST

Neymar Jr has put an end to speculation surrounding his club football future after revealing that retirement is not currently on his mind. The Brazilian superstar, who recently stepped away from international football, remains focused on helping his boyhood club Santos before deciding what comes next.

The 34-year-old announced his international retirement following Brazil’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His decision immediately led to questions about whether he would also call time on his club career.

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However, Neymar has now made it clear that he intends to honour his existing commitment to Santos. The forward is contracted with the Brazilian club until December 2026 and wants to make the most of the remaining months of his deal.

“I’m not thinking about retirement,” Neymar said.

“I’m under contract at Santos until December, and I want to do my best for the club. After that, I will consider my options.”

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star also admitted that he has not decided what he will do once his current contract expires.

“Stay, leave, retire, keep playing… I don’t know! There’s still time until December. We’ll see,” he added.

Neymar returned to Santos in January 2025 after ending his spell with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. Since making his comeback to the club where he first rose to prominence, the Brazilian has featured 46 times across competitions and scored 19 goals.

He has also remained productive during the 2026 campaign, finding the net eight times in 18 appearances for the Vila Belmiro-based side.

Neymar’s Brazil Career Ends After 2026 World Cup

Neymar’s decision to retire from international football marked the end of a remarkable chapter with Brazil. He remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and is among the select group of Brazilian players to have scored at four different FIFA World Cups.

At the 2026 tournament, Neymar featured in two matches for Brazil. He came off the bench during the Group C encounter against Scotland before making another substitute appearance in the Round of 16 clash against Norway at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

Neymar eventually opened his World Cup account in stoppage time against Norway, converting from the penalty spot. The goal also saw him join Brazil legend Pele on an elite list of players associated with the country’s World Cup history.

With international football now behind him, Neymar’s immediate priority is Santos. Whether he remains at the club beyond December, moves elsewhere or eventually retires will be determined later.

For now, the Brazilian icon has made one thing clear: despite ending his international career, he is not ready to walk away from club football.

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Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence
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Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence
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