Is Nora Fatehi Dating Moroccan Footballer Yassine Bounou? Bollywood Actor-Cum Singer Breaks Silence on Viral Romance Rumours

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has finally addressed the speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with Moroccan football star Yassine Bounou, popularly known as Bono.

For several months, rumours have connected the two, with reports and social media speculation suggesting that Fatehi and the Morocco goalkeeper may be more than just friends. However, neither had publicly confirmed a romantic relationship until Nora was asked about the subject during her appearance on The Kris Fade Show.

When questioned about Bounou, Nora appeared to play down the dating rumours, describing the footballer as a friend.

“Oh yeah. He is my friend.”

نورة فتحي تنفي كل الشائعات حول علاقتها بياسين بونو: ياسين بونو هو صديق رائع، وانسان رائع وهو واحد من أفضل حراس المرمى في العالم، وهو لطيف ومتواضع وانا فخورة به جدًا 👀! pic.twitter.com/L8stp9uyw8 — قورجس (@gorgeous4ew) August 3, 2026

The actor went on to shower praise on the Al Hilal goalkeeper, describing him as “an amazing person” and “the best goalkeeper in the world.” She further clarified the nature of their relationship by saying that they are “very good friends.”

However, the exchange quickly became a talking point when the show’s hosts noticed Nora appearing to blush while discussing Bounou. One of the co-hosts even suggested that the pair would make “a really cute couple,” leaving the actor visibly embarrassed during the conversation.

Nora Fatehi and Yassine Bounou’s Connection

Nora also revealed that she has known Bounou for a considerable period of time, although the two only reconnected a few months ago. Her comments have added another layer to the speculation surrounding their friendship, but she stopped short of confirming any romantic involvement.

Rumours about the pair had intensified in recent months following reports that they were spotted together in Casablanca’s Ain Diab district. The alleged sighting fuelled discussions among fans, with many wondering whether their relationship had developed into something more personal.

Despite the continued attention, neither Fatehi nor Bounou has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

Who Is Yassine Bounou?

Bounou is among Morocco’s most prominent footballers and has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in world football. Known by his nickname Bono, he currently represents Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal and remains an important member of the Moroccan national team.

He rose to international prominence during Morocco’s historic run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where his performances between the posts played a key role in the African side’s remarkable campaign. He also represented Morocco at the 2026 World Cup.

There has also been speculation surrounding Bounou’s personal life, including reports concerning his relationship with his wife, Imane Khallad. The couple married in 2016 and have a son, Isaac, who was born in 2020. However, Bounou and his family have not publicly addressed those reports.

For now, Nora’s latest comments appear to suggest that she considers Bounou a close friend, leaving the dating rumours unconfirmed.