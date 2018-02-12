Paul Pogba was controversially benched by coach Jose Mourinho just when Newcastle gained a one goal lead over Manchester United on Sunday. Post the decision, the Frenchman sat on his seat in the dugout with clear dejection on his face sending signals among fans that all is not well in the United dressing room.

When Manchester United went 0-1 down to a rampant-running Newcastle United on Saturday, Jose Mourinho immediately benched Paul Pogba and replaced him with Michael Carrick. The controversial decision, very expectedly, sent shockwaves among the Old Trafford loyalists. At first, it was thought that the Frenchman has sustained a knock but in the post-match press conference, Mourinho revealed that he deemed Manchester United’s most expensive signing surplus to his match strategy. Is the marriage of Pogba and United on the rocks or it’s just a minor hiccup?

Except his routine crisp passing, the former Juventus star failed to create any promising opportunity for his teammates and was himself an impotent threat at goal during his hour-long stint against Newcastle United. When questioned why it was only Pogba that was substituted in the game rather than any of the ineffectual attackers, Mourinho said that he wanted someone to do simple things. Interestingly, Romelu Lukaku was absolutely shambolic along with his frontline battalion, which was equally abysmal in their Premier League outing at St James’ Park.

The Portuguese coach defended his decision by further saying, “I don’t analyse players individually.” Well, it is a known fact that Mourinho doesn’t go by any thumb rule of football, his tactics change with the need of the hour. But seeing the role of Pogba in any match tactic as surplus is a far cry. Then again, the Frenchman has not produced any magnificent displays since making his return from a lengthy layoff due to injury.

Since the two assists that the towering midfielder made in the Stoke City game on January, 15; he has given average displays in the last four Premier League matches. His last league goal came against Newcastle on November 18. Although Pogba has 3 goals and 9 assists to his name this season, the jury is still out on whether he has proved his 105 million euro worth to Manchester United.