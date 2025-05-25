Home
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  Is Rahul Dravid The Mastermind Behind Shubman Gill's Appointment As India Test Captain?

Is Rahul Dravid The Mastermind Behind Shubman Gill’s Appointment As India Test Captain?

Agarkar emphasized that the selection wasn't made just for upcoming tours, signaling that the board views Gill as a core figure in India's Test future.

Is Rahul Dravid The Mastermind Behind Shubman Gill’s Appointment As India Test Captain?

Is Rahul Dravid the Mastermind Behind Shubman Gill's Appointment as India Test Captain?


Shubman Gill’s appointment as India’s new Test captain marks the beginning of a fresh chapter in Indian cricket. At just 25 years and 285 days old, he is poised to become the fifth-youngest player to lead the national Test side when India takes on England from June 20.

Rahul Dravid’s Role in the Leadership Transition

Behind this significant decision lies the silent influence of Rahul Dravid, former India head coach and a mentor who has closely shaped Gill’s cricketing journey.

Dravid, who coached the Indian U19 team to World Cup glory in 2018, had Gill under his wing during the early stages of his career. Their professional association continued when Dravid later took over as India’s senior team coach from 2021 to 2024, a period that saw Gill rise rapidly through the ranks.

With this background, it’s no surprise that Dravid was a key voice consulted by the selectors before the leadership baton was passed to Gill.

“The selectors spoke to Dravid as he had seen Gill when he was a teenager and had also coached him at the U19 and the senior team. He had some great things to say about Gill’s potential as a leader,” a BCCI source told Hindustan Times.

Not Just a Stopgap Choice

According to BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, Gill is not being handed the reins as a temporary solution. Instead, this decision aligns with long-term leadership planning.

Agarkar emphasized that the selection wasn’t made just for upcoming tours, signaling that the board views Gill as a core figure in India’s Test future.

Gill’s leadership grooming didn’t happen overnight. In 2024, he was named vice-captain in white-ball cricket. He then played a supporting leadership role to Rohit Sharma during India’s victorious Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Captaincy Credentials Strengthened by IPL Success

Beyond the international circuit, Gill has proven his captaincy skills in the IPL. Leading the Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season, he has guided the team to the top of the table with a game still left in the league stage.

His performance with the bat has also been noteworthy. With 636 runs from 13 matches, including six fifties, Gill is a strong contender for the Orange Cap.

Even with a modest Test average of 35, his consistency and ability to handle leadership pressure offer optimism. So far, captaincy appears to bring the best out of Gill, both tactically and individually.

In appointing Gill, the selectors have made a clear statement: this is a captaincy move aimed at shaping India’s future—and Rahul Dravid’s fingerprints are all over it.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Pay Historic Visit To Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir & Hanuman Garhi

 

