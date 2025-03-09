Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
Is Rohit Sharma Retiring? Skipper Denies Rumours After Champions Trophy Triumph

With this victory, India became the only team to win the Champions Trophy three times, further cementing their legacy in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma


Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has put an end to speculation surrounding his retirement from One Day Internationals (ODIs) after leading India to a historic ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory against New Zealand on Sunday. Following the four-wicket win in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the 37-year-old opener reaffirmed his commitment to the format, urging people to stop spreading rumours.

Since India’s tour of Australia earlier this year, speculation has been rife regarding Rohit’s future in ODIs and his role as captain. However, with a match-winning knock of 76 runs in the final, he silenced his critics and dispelled doubts about his career.

“I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Going forward, please don’t spread rumours,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference. When pressed further about his future plans, he kept it simple, stating, “No future plans. Jo ho raha hai, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing).”

India’s unbeaten record

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India secured their third Champions Trophy title, having previously won in 2002 and 2013. The team maintained an unbeaten record throughout the tournament, showcasing their dominance. Spinners played a crucial role in restricting New Zealand to 251/7, with Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/45) leading the attack. India’s chase was powered by Rohit’s aggressive start, along with contributions from Hardik Pandya (48) and KL Rahul (34 not out).

With this victory, India became the only team to win the Champions Trophy three times, further cementing their legacy in the tournament. Rohit, who has often thrived under pressure, once again proved his mettle on the big stage, leading from the front.

As India celebrates their triumph, Rohit’s statement brings clarity to his immediate future in ODIs. With no plans of stepping away, he remains a pivotal figure in India’s white-ball cricket setup, at least for the foreseeable future.

