Is Rohit Sharma's Captaincy As Good As Former India Great Kapil Dev?

India exacted revenge for their loss in the same round of the previous season by crushing England in their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match. As a result of the outcome, Rohit Sharma led India to their third consecutive ICC trophy final.

Particularly Rohit has been hitting well, as seen by his significant half-century in the semi-final. India great Kris Srikkanth compared Rohit to 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev during an appearance on Star Sports prior to the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

In an interview, Srikkanth stated, “I don’t like to compare eras and captains, but I just bring you a similarity between 1983 World Cup and this one. See in this World Cup who’s taking the lead as a leader? As a leader, Rohit Sharma said ‘Man, I’ll take up the lead.”

MUST READ: T20 World Cup Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India Vs South Africa Match In Barbados?

He added, “I’ll start playing the risky shots. I will take it up,’ and he’s played those fantastic shots and some fantastic knocks. And then everybody has been playing around him and everybody has done well.”

Srikkanth also stated, “As a team, you need everybody. Maybe it could be Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, it could be Hardik Pandya, even 10-12 runs from Axar Patel.”

He also praised Rohit’s management of his bowlers,stating, “And the best part is, and he is able to managed his bowlers brilliantly. Like last match against England, you saw the fourth over he brought in Axar Patel and he got a crucial wicket of Buttler.”

He added, “So what I like about him is calmness on the field, the calming effect, same thing what Kapil Dev did and everybody is contributing to the success of the team. It’s just not one person, so that’s what Rohit Sharma has done. He’s got the team together, which is very important as a captain and as a leader.”

During this World Cup, Rohit has amassed 248 runs at a strike rate of 155.97 and an average of 41.33. In the Super 8 stage, he scored a career-high 92 against Australia. He has also hammered three half-centuries.

ALSO READ: Shafali Verma Breaks Record With Test Double Century, Makes Fastest-Ever Woman Opener

Show Full Article