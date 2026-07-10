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Home > Sports News > Is There Match Fixing In Franchise Leagues Like IPL, PSL, SA20? ICC To Take Strict Action – Report

Is There Match Fixing In Franchise Leagues Like IPL, PSL, SA20? ICC To Take Strict Action – Report

ICC has raised concerns over growing match-fixing and betting syndicate infiltration in franchise cricket leagues, including T20 tournaments worldwide. The governing body plans stricter league approval rules, enhanced integrity monitoring, and stronger anti-corruption measures to protect cricket from fixing scandals.

Jay Shah serves as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Jay Shah serves as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-10 00:39 IST

Match-Fixing in T20 Leagues?: The ICC is deeply concerned that franchise-based cricket worldwide is a perfect hunting ground for those who fix matches and betting syndicates. As it is their annual meeting and executive meetings this time around at a resort in the Scottish town of Edinburgh, the ICC is using the opportunity as well to look into possible remedies. The leagues in recently launched markets are in the worst situation.

Why is the ICC concerned about match-fixing in T20 leagues?

In a report from the BBC, the ICC believes there is enough evidence of match-fixers or bookies making their way into the T20 leagues and infiltrating them. The report said, “The ICC’s integrity unit has reported there is ‘growing evidence’ that corrupters were ‘infiltrating leagues and players across a number of different member territories’.”

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The International body is now looking to establish a unit of people to work towards harmonising franchise cricket. 

How does the ICC plan to restrict match-fixing in T20 leagues?

Alongside its current plans, the ICC is also intending to be a bit strict when it comes to the approval of domestic leagues. Besides the existing conditions, if a non-full-country wants to set up a league, it is required to have a squad that includes at least four cricketers from full member countries who were still playing for their national sides within the last 24 months. This clearly points to the fact that, in reality, under the existing rule, it is fairly simple to set up a league.

International cricket boards suffer due to match-fixing

A month ago, the ICC suspended Cricket Canada from its activities. Besides other reasons, it was match rigging that the body mainly took umbrage with, though they didn’t say so in any publicly released documents. A year back, it had done the same with the Cricket USA board. The bodies overseeing the development of rugby in France and Italy are also being investigated for alleged one type or another issues by the authorities.

The ICC board in a statement said, “The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations. In taking this decision, the ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body.”

Also Read: IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

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Is There Match Fixing In Franchise Leagues Like IPL, PSL, SA20? ICC To Take Strict Action – Report
Tags: Franchise CricketiccIPL Match FixingMatch FixingPSL Match FixingSA20 Match FixingT20 Leagues

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Is There Match Fixing In Franchise Leagues Like IPL, PSL, SA20? ICC To Take Strict Action – Report

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Is There Match Fixing In Franchise Leagues Like IPL, PSL, SA20? ICC To Take Strict Action – Report
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