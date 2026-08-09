‘Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15?’ Former Australia Pacer Reveals Biggest Off-Shore Question About India’s Batting Sensation

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee has revealed a stunning detail about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the youngster continues to grab eyeballs with his effortless stroke-making. Lee, one of the fastest bowlers the world has seen, disclosed that everyone in offshore keeps questioning whether Sooryavanshi is actually 15, claiming it as the biggest talking point.

“ Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question” – Brett Lee

With the left-handed batter taking apart the best of the bowlers in IPL cricket, Lee showered praise on him and backed the youngster to achieve big things in the near future. At the same time, the New South Welshman disclosed that people outside India doubt his age, given the skillset. Lee said the below on the BeerBiceps YouTube channel:

“He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he’s 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don’t care how old he is. If he’s 15, fantastic, but if he’s 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he’s going to go on to achieve bigger and better things.”

Having played the full season in 2026, the teenage prodigy finished the tournament as the highest run-getter, aggregating 776 runs. The youngster also won five individual awards, including Most Valuable Player, Sierra Super Striker of The Season, Super Sixes, Emerging Player of the Year and Orange Cap, which is awarded to the leading run-getter of an IPL edition. Recently, England keeper-batter Jos Buttler also earmarked the 15-year-old to surpass his tally of most T20 runs after achieving the landmark during The Hundred 2026 while playing for the Manchester Super Giants. Sooryavanshi made his international debut in England and received the Player of the Series award during the subsequent tour of Zimbabwe when he made two half-centuries in three T20Is.

When will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play next?

The Bihar-born cricketer will next be in action during the Duleep Trophy 2025-26, commencing on August 23. He has been named as the vice-captain of the East Zone squad, with Ishan Kishan set to captain the side.

As far as international cricket is concerned, he is likely to play it only in October when the West Indies visit India for a limited-overs leg.