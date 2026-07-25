Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today? IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Playing XI, Live Streaming And Match Details





How To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE Today: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will once again be in action as India take on Zimbabwe in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 25. After India registered a convincing victory in the opening game, Shreyas Iyer’s men will look to seal the series, while fans will be eager to watch the young opener continue his impressive start in international cricket.

Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd T20I

Series: India Tour of Zimbabwe 2026

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Match Time: 4:30 PM IST | 1:00 PM Local Time

Where To Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi LIVE In India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Zimbabwe vs India 2nd T20I live on the Unite8 Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports for viewers using DD Free Dish.

Live streaming of the match will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Fans can purchase a Match Pass for ₹35 or a Series Pass for ₹89 to stream the remaining matches of the series across mobile devices, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

IND vs ZIM LIVE Streaming Apps & Platforms

• FanCode App

• FanCode Website

• Unite8 Sports Network

• DD Sports (DD Free Dish users)

• Smart TVs with FanCode support

• Android & iOS devices

India Playing XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav.

Zimbabwe Playing XI

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Continue His Form?

The young left-handed opener will once again be one of India’s biggest attractions as he looks to provide another explosive start alongside Abhishek Sharma. A strong performance from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could help India secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and continue his rapid rise in international cricket.