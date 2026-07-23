Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing Today’s IND vs ZIM 1st T20I? Check India’s Playing XI For Series-Opener In Harare

IND vs ZIM: 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been heavily in focus ahead of the three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe despite not the most promising start to his international career. Due to his sheer capability of clearing ropes at will, he has been billed by pundits as the most exciting player to watch out for in the current era. But is Sooryavanshi playing in the series-opener in Harare?

IND vs ZIM: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing in the series-opener against Zimbabwe in Harare?

The teenage batting sensation has been included in the playing XI to face Zimbabwe in the series-opener and is set to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma, with Sanju Samson rested for this leg. On the back of a fabulous IPL 2026 season, headlined by winning five awards, the southpaw got a call-up to the Indian side for the T20I tour of Ireland. However, he didn’t get a chance until the second T20I against England as the Men in Blue had to take the call after losing two T20Is to the Irishmen and the partnership of Abhishek and Samson failing. Nevertheless, the 15-year-old couldn’t stake his claim strongly, compiling scores of 14, 13 and 15 in three games before being dropped for the fifth T20I as India lost the series. While Sooryavanshi returns to the line-up, Ashok Sharma has received his first India cap.

India (Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

IND vs ZIM: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed in Harare?

While it will be Sooryavanshi’s first outing for India at the Harare Sports Club, he had played at the venue during the U19 World Cup earlier this year. The youngster had notably mustered 175 off only 80 deliveries in the U19 World Cup final in Harare against England, lashing 15 fours and as many sixes as India racked up a massive 411/9 in their stipulated 50 overs.

Caleb Falconer tried his best and scored 115 but England still fell 100 runs short of the target in the tournament-decider. The tournament saw Sooryavanshi hammer 439 runs in seven innings at 62.71 with one hundred and three fifties to earn the Player of the Series award.

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