Is VVS Laxman Replacing Ajit Agarkar As India’s Chief Selector? BCCI Set To Give Ex-Cricketer Big Role | Report

Former Indian Test cricketer VVS Laxman is reportedly set to get a big role within the men’s cricket team next month. With rumours earlier spreading that the former right-handed batter will replace Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector next month, will Laxman get the role? Find out more here.

Will VVS Laxman replace Ajit Agarkar to become the chief selector of the Indian men’s team?

According to media reports, the 51-year-old is likely to be appointed as the director of the Indian team that entails overseeing everything that includes relating to the operations of cricket. Laxman, who is currently the head of Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, recently opened up on the long injury list that Team India have been dealing with, including those to Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana and a handful of other players.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 🚨Breaking :- VVS Laxman as Director of cricket of BCCI “He is not becoming the Chief Selector or a coach, instead the BCCI is set to appoint him as the Director of Cricket, a role in which he will oversee the cricket operations of the Indian cricket team.”… pic.twitter.com/xfVFSuX5Ik — Indian Cricket (@IndianCricketHQ) August 14, 2026

There is no official announcement about the same and it remains to be seen what the role will entail if the BCCI hands over the responsibility to Laxman.

When is Team India’s next assignment?

Meanwhile, the sub-continent nation will next face Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, beginning on August 15, Saturday at the Galle International Stadium. The two-Test series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the result will be decisive in which way they swing towards the pursuit of playing in the final next year at The Kia Oval in London.

The tourists have warmed up well for the series with a six-wicket victory in the practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Club Ground in Colombo. Although India have a plethora of injuries, Sri Lanka too have a couple of injury concerns in Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka – both of who will be unavailable for the opening Test with respective injuries. The visitors will take comfort in knowing they haven’t lost a series to Sri Lanka since 2008 and have won their last two series in their backyard comfortably. But an inexperienced bowling unit will be put to test.