Is VVS Laxman Replacing Gautam Gambhir As India's Coach For The England Series? Here's The Truth

Is VVS Laxman Replacing Gautam Gambhir As India’s Coach For The England Series? Here’s The Truth

Rumors of VVS Laxman replacing Gautam Gambhir as India’s head coach surfaced after his presence in the UK camp. However, BCCI sources confirm Laxman holds no official coaching role and was only visiting.

Last Updated: June 16, 2025 09:12:01 IST

As India gears up for their Test series against England, rumours began swirling on June 15 after VVS Laxman was seen with the Indian squad.

While Shubman Gill and his team participated in an intrasquad match, head coach Gautam Gambhir remained in India due to his mother’s health emergency. This led to speculation that Laxman may be stepping in as interim coach in Gambhir’s absence.

Reports Suggest Temporary Coaching Role for Laxman

With Gambhir’s return date to England uncertain, multiple reports hinted that VVS Laxman had joined the team’s coaching staff. It was believed he could oversee the squad until the first Test match at Headingley, starting June 20. His presence at the Beckenham ground, where the team was training, only fueled these rumours.

Fact Check: Laxman Has No Official Role with Team India

However, sources close to the BCCI clarified that Laxman holds no formal position with the Indian team. According to Cricbuzz, his visit to the UK was pre-planned and not connected to any interim coaching responsibility.

He reportedly stopped by the Indian camp while travelling to London from Switzerland and is expected to return to India shortly.

In Gambhir’s absence, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is overseeing the team, especially during the ongoing intra-squad match between India and India A. He is being supported by bowling coach Morne Morkel and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, ensuring continuity in preparations.

Gautam Gambhir’s Mother Recovering After Health Scare

Gautam Gambhir returned to India after his mother, Seema Gambhir, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to the ICU in New Delhi. A BCCI source confirmed that Gambhir flew back home immediately to attend to his family during the crisis.

Encouragingly, Seema Gambhir’s health has shown signs of improvement. If her recovery continues positively, Gambhir is expected to rejoin the Indian team in England within a few days, likely before the start of the first Test on June 20.

