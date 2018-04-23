Yuvraj Singh who has played 40 Test matches and 304 ODI games for Indian cricket team is currently the part of the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2018. The flamboyant left hand batsman has not had a good start in the IPL but his team KXIP is enjoying a good run with just 1 loss so far in the tournament. Yuvraj revealed that he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon and wants to continue playing till the 2019 World Cup.

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh who has failed to make it to the Indian cricket team due to injury and fitness issues has not yet given up hopes of making it back into the side. The flamboyant southpaw who was an integral part of the Indian setup till a few years back is currently playing his trade for the Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League 2018 and is in no mood to retire anytime soon. He played his last ODI for India in June 2017 and has since remained on the sidelines owing to his form and fitness. But the determined character that he is, Yuvraj is aiming to continue playing cricket till the 2019 World Cup and then take a call on his retirement.

Yuvraj Singh who was voted the man of the series when India lifted the World Cup for the second time under MS Dhoni at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, batted cancer to make a strong comeback on the field and represent India again. However, his recent torrid run of form in the domestic circuit has taken away all the opportunities of him making a comeback in the Indian team. Yuvraj opened up about his retirement plans to ANI and revealed that he wants to play cricket at least till the 2019 World Cup which is scheduled to happen in England and Wales.

“I am going to look to play till 2019, whatever cricket I get to play. I will take a call when that year is over,” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by ANI. Yuvraj Singh was not picked for the Nidahas Trophy where a number of regular Indian players were rested which signals that the left-hander’s time with the national team is all but over. The 36-year-old played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India in a career spanning to over 17 years. He currently is enjoying his time with the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 11.

Yuvraj who has played for a host of IPL teams such as the Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers was brought back by his home side Kings XI Punjab. Though he hasn’t had a good start for KXIP, the team has been in dazzling form and riding on the back of solid batting performances currently find themselves on the second spot on the IPL points table. Talking about Kings XI Punjab’s goals this season, Yuvraj said the team is looking to make it to the semifinals first and then see if they can win the finals from there.

“We are looking ahead to first qualify in the last four and I think we have got a great team this year. We have got a very powerful batting attack, smart bowling attack, and hopefully we look to qualify and then see if we can win the finals,” said Yuvraj. Punjab’s top order consisting of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle along with Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair has been in destructive form. Ravichandran Ashwin’s men squared off their IPL 2018 campaign with a 6 wickets victory against Delhi Daredevils, they were defeated by RCB by 4 wickets, their only loss in the season so far. In their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul once again gave a flying start to the team and won the rain affected encounter with 11 runs to spare.

