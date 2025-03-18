Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats

Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Ish Sodhi Achieves Milestone: Becomes 10th Highest Wicket-Taker for New Zealand in All Formats


New Zealand claimed a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second T20I of the five-match series at Dunedin on Tuesday. A major highlight of the match was Ish Sodhi’s achievement as he entered the elite list of New Zealand’s highest wicket-takers in all formats. The leg-spinner secured two wickets in the match, bringing his career tally to 264 wickets. With this feat, Sodhi surpassed former fast bowler Ewen John Chatfield, who had taken 263 wickets, as per reported in a media report.

Sodhi, who has now become the tenth-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand, has had a career spanning 12 years. He has played 196 matches and picked up 264 wickets, with his best bowling figures being 6/39. The Indian-origin leg-spinner, who moved to Auckland with his parents, made his international debut in 2013 against Bangladesh in a Test match.

Sodhi’s Journey and T20I Success

Despite being in and out of the New Zealand squad over the years, Sodhi has remained a mainstay in the T20I format. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand in T20Is, only behind Tim Southee. In T20 internationals, Sodhi has taken 142 wickets at an average of 22.94 and an economy rate of 7.97. His consistent performances in the shortest format have cemented his place in the squad.

Match Highlights: New Zealand Clinches Victory

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan’s top order struggled once again against the Kiwi bowling attack, with Salman Agha being the only notable contributor, scoring 46 runs. Shadab Khan (26 off 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Shaheen Afridi (22* off 14 balls, with two fours and a six) provided some resistance lower down the order. Pakistan managed to post 135/9 in their 15-over innings during the rain-curtailed match. Ben Sears was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking two wickets for 23 runs in his three overs.

In response, New Zealand’s openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen started aggressively. Allen smashed three sixes off Mohammed Ali in the second over, while Seifert took on Shaheen Shah Afridi, hitting four sixes in the next over.

Though New Zealand lost wickets in quick succession after their explosive start, Mitchell Hay’s crucial 21-run knock ensured they secured the win with 11 balls and five wickets to spare. Haris Rauf was the best bowler for Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/20. For his impactful innings, Seifert was named the ‘Player of the Tournament.’

(Input from ANI)

ALSO READ: NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

 

