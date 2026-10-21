Ishan Kishan Eyes History! 3 T20 Records The India Star Could Break Against New Zealand

Ishan Kishan Records: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is closing in on three significant T20 batting milestones as he prepares for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. With the year approaching its conclusion, the left-hander has an opportunity to strengthen his position among the most prolific batters in the format.

Kishan’s recent performances have put him within touching distance of the Indian record for most T20I runs in a calendar year, the highest tally by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a year, and the landmark of 2,000 runs across T20 cricket in a single calendar year.

Ishan Kishan Seven Runs Away From Indian T20I Record

Kishan has accumulated 1,158 runs in 34 T20I innings during the year, averaging 37.35 at a strike rate of 172.06. His tally includes one century and seven half-centuries.

The 27-year-old needs just seven more runs to move past Suryakumar Yadav’s record of 1,164 T20I runs in a calendar year, set in 2022. Achieving the milestone would make Kishan the highest-scoring Indian batter in T20 internationals in a single year.

Mohammad Rizwan’s World Record Within Reach

Kishan also has an opportunity to challenge the calendar-year T20I record among batters representing Test-playing nations.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan currently holds the benchmark with 1,326 runs in 2021. Kishan is 169 runs away from matching that total and 170 runs short of surpassing it, based on his current tally of 1,158.

The upcoming international fixtures could provide him with valuable opportunities to close the gap.

Can Kishan Become First Indian To Score 2,000 T20 Runs In A Year?

Kishan’s ambitions extend beyond international cricket. He has scored 1,760 runs across 49 T20 matches this year, averaging 38.26 while striking at more than 175.

Another 240 runs would take him to 2,000 runs in the format in a calendar year, a feat no Indian batter has achieved so far.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran holds the overall record with 2,331 runs in 2024, while Rizwan scored 2,036 in 2021.

New Zealand Series Offers Kishan A Big Opportunity

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand could prove crucial to Kishan’s record chase, with further international assignments also offering opportunities before the year ends.

If he maintains his aggressive approach, the Indian batter could finish the year with multiple milestones and establish himself among the leading performers in T20 cricket.