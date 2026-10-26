Ishan Kishan Injury Update: Will Team India Play In Keeper-Batter In New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I?

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Team India’s explosive No.3 Ishan Kishan missed the thrilling second T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch as an adductor injury forced him to be sidelined from the fixture. With the series almost in the bag, will the southpaw return for the third T20I at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on October 27, Tuesday? Here’s the injury update on Kishan.

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: Will Ishan Kishan play in the third game against New Zealand?

According to the official update by the BCCI, Kishan is recovering well from the injury but has been ruled out of the third T20I, with Kumar Kushagra, who is also a keeper-batter, set to stay with the side. The SunRisers Hyderabad star could now return for the 4th T20I on October 30 in Auckland. Here’s the official statement from the BCCI:

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand. He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan’s progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I.”

New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: What happened when India last played a T20 international at the Hnry Stadium?

The most recent T20I played by India at the venue came in January 2020, with the match tied and extending to super over. New Zealand had left the tourists with 14 runs to win and Virat Kohli smashed a boundary to take their side home and establish a 4-0 lead.

The Kiwis are under enormous pressure heading into the 3rd T20I on Tuesday and must pull one back to keep the five-game series alive after being 0-2 down. While New Zealand have batted decently in both matches, their fielding has been uncharacteristically sloppy, handing the visitors lifelines. The hosts notably had the Men in Blue 70/5 and 112/6 at one stage in the second T20I while defending 180. But Tilak Varma played a blinder, smashing 51 off only 26 deliveries to take Team India home in the final over of the innings. The opening match saw the reigning world champions chase down a mammoth 226.