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Home > Sports News > Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

India vs Zimbabwe: Ishan Kishan revealed the advice given to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his maiden T20I fifty. The India wicketkeeper urged the 15-year-old to focus on cricket, ignore social media distractions, and continue enjoying his game.

Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 10:25 IST

India vs Zimbabwe: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been the talk of the town since making his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The 15-year-old has since then gone on to win the U-19 World Cup, where he scored 175 runs in the final. In this year’s IPL, Sooryavanshi had a breakout season, which saw him bag multiple awards, including the most runs and MVP. His first three games in international cricket were not so great, and he had to face being dropped from the XI as well. However, in the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi has struck his maiden half-century. After the second T20I, Ishan Kishan revealed his advice to the 15-year-old.

As per Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is treated like a younger brother by some members of the India squad, who provide him guidance at every turn. The kid batter is “very smart” about his game, according to the Indian wicketkeeper, who is from Bihar like Sooryavanshi.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Popularity 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already one of the major personalities in Indian cricket, having drawn a huge fan following over the internet thanks to his very early talent. Whether he’s playing with the Indian team or missing out, social media is always buzzing with posts discussing his selection in or out of the Indian team. While part of the discussion is favorable, urging or promoting Vaibhav’s inclusion into the team, the other, a significant one, is filled with negativity from anonymous trolls.

India vs Zimbabwe: Ishan Kishan’s advice to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ishan Kishan, who was named the player of the match in the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe, revealed his message to Sooryavanshi. The Indian wicketkeeper batter said, “Vaibhav is actually very smart. He knows what he is doing. He knows how he has to bat and how he has to carry himself on and off the field. When you represent India, you have to know what to focus on. Me, Abhishek, Axar bhai and many others keep telling him to think about cricket, not social media or outside noise.”

Kishan talked about Sooryavanshi being only 15 years of age requires the team to keep him away from distractions. “When you have such a player and you know that he is very young, you will never want him to be distracted for the wrong reasons. So our job as a team, we are like brothers and he comes from my place, so we just have to be happy and focus on the important things. The mistakes we have made in our starting, he should not do that. He should enjoy his cricket, like he is doing now,” Kishan said. 

Also Read: Tim David Appears To Challenge Usman Tariq’s Action Following Controversial Dismissal: WATCH Viral Video

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Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I
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Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I
Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I
Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I
Ishan Kishan Tells Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Ignore Social Media Ahead of IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I

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