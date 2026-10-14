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Home > Sports News > Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

Rishabh Pant vs Ishan Kishan: Former India opening batsman has warned Rishabh Pant to raise his game as Ishan Kishan closes the gap in the wicketkeeper-batter race. With Dhruv Jurel also in contention, Jaffer believes the upcoming domestic season and IPL could prove crucial for Pant’s future in India’s Test setup.

Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 12:31 IST

Rishabh Pant vs Ishan Kishan: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Rishabh Pant must raise his performance levels as competition for India’s wicketkeeper-batter role intensifies. Jaffer highlighted Ishan Kishan’s progress across formats and Dhruv Jurel’s presence in the race, while acknowledging Pant’s exceptional ability to deliver match-winning performances.

Pant has remained an important part of India’s Test setup, but the competition for wicketkeeper-batter positions continues to grow. Kishan has strengthened his credentials with consistent performances, while Jurel has also emerged as an option for the national team.

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Jaffer believes the coming domestic season and the Indian Premier League could prove significant for Pant as he looks to maintain his position among India’s leading wicketkeeper-batters.

Wasim Jaffer Sees Ishan Kishan Closing In On Rishabh Pant

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jaffer pointed to Kishan’s development as a batter and wicketkeeper, suggesting that the difference between the two players has narrowed.

“I would say Ishan Kishan, who has taken his game to a much higher level. At one point, it felt like Rishabh Pant was well ahead of Ishan Kishan. But now, it seems Ishan is steadily closing that gap,” Jaffer said.

He added that Pant would need to make the most of upcoming opportunities in the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and IPL to strengthen his case.

“So, I feel this season will be very important for Rishabh Pant, whether it is the Ranji Trophy, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy or the IPL. I think he will have to elevate his game. The gap is gradually narrowing, especially with Dhruv Jurel also in the mix,” he added.

Jaffer also praised Kishan’s consistency, saying his ability to contribute across formats makes him a valuable option, including as a specialist batter.

Jaffer Compares Pant’s Impact To Adam Gilchrist

Despite highlighting the competition, Jaffer was equally emphatic in his praise for Pant’s achievements. He pointed to the left-hander’s ability to produce decisive innings under pressure, comparing his impact with that of former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist.

“You cannot put Rishabh Pant behind the others. He has played series-defining and match-winning innings on several occasions,” Jaffer said, adding that missed opportunities in the 90s could have significantly increased Pant’s century tally.

“I think Rishabh Pant has been outstanding in such a short career. The kind of innings he has played is something I have rarely seen from anyone. We have obviously seen Adam Gilchrist do it, but after him, I don’t think many players have produced such outstanding innings in such a short period,” he added.

Jaffer’s assessment underlines the challenge facing Pant: his record remains impressive, but continued consistency will be important as Kishan and Jurel push for opportunities in Indian cricket.

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Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season
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Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

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Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

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Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season
Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season
Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season
Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season
Ishan Kishan Threatens Rishabh Pant’s India Test Spot? Former India Batter Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Crucial Season

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