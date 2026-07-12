LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

India vs England: Ishan Kishan won hearts on social media with a heartwarming gesture towards a specially-abled fan ahead of India's fifth and final T20I against England at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. A viral video showed the India wicketkeeper-batter walking over to greet the fan with a warm handshake before spending a few moments interacting with them ahead of the match, drawing widespread praise online.

Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts on Internet, Virat Video Shows Indian Batter Greet Specially Abled Fan | WATCH VIDEO
Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts on Internet, Virat Video Shows Indian Batter Greet Specially Abled Fan | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 14:46 IST

Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts on Internet: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan won widespread praise on social media after a heartwarming gesture towards a specially abled fan ahead of the fifth and final T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). A viral video showed Kishan walking over to the fan, greeting them warmly with a handshake and spending a few moments interacting before joining his teammates for pre-match preparations.

The touching clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans applauding Kishan for taking time out of his busy pre-match schedule to make the fan’s day. Many described the moment as a reminder of the impact athletes can have beyond their performances on the cricket field.

You Might Be Interested In

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

In the video shared on X, Kishan can be seen spotting the specially abled supporter near the boundary before making his way across to greet them personally. The Indian batter smiled, shook hands and shared a brief conversation, leaving the fan visibly emotional. The wholesome interaction has since been viewed by thousands of cricket lovers online.

Fans Applaud Kishan’s Kind Gesture

Cricket fans flooded social media with messages praising Kishan’s humility and compassion. Several users called the left-hander a “true gentleman,” while others highlighted that such moments often leave a lasting impression on supporters, especially young fans and those with special needs.

Ishan Kishan Continues to Shine Off the Field

While Kishan remains one of India’s most exciting wicketkeeper-batters, his latest interaction has once again highlighted his caring nature away from the game. The viral video has become one of the most talked-about off-field moments of India’s England tour, earning admiration from fans across the cricketing world.

What Happened in Last T20I?

Jos Buttler smashed a majestic 131 to lead England to the top of the world rankings with a dominant 56-run win over India in the fifth T20 at Southampton. Buttler produced a vintage innings of touch and power following a relatively barren run, recording his highest score in a glittering T20 career.

He shared in an England T20 record stand of 233 – and world record for the second wicket in T20 internationals – with captain Harry Brook, who clattered a remarkable 95 not out off 45 deliveries in the hosts’ 257-3. England’s third-highest T20 international total and highest against India proved too much for the tourists, who made 201-8 as the world champions fell to a 4-0 series defeat.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma both hit half-centuries but Shreyas Iyer’s beleaguered side, who were shocking in the field, never looked likely to snatch a consolation win and have now lost the number one ranking to their opponents.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Tags: ishan kishan

RELATED News

IND vs ENG: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After India’s 4-0 T20I Series Loss | WATCH

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway: Who Won UFC 329 Main Event? Paddy Pimblett Beats Benoit Saint Denis | Full Fight Card Results

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals: France vs Spain, Argentina vs England— Complete Schedule, IST Match Timings, Live Streaming in India

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

England Beat Norway 2-1: Jude Bellingham Stars With A Brace As Three Lions Reach World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

LATEST NEWS

Rohit Chandel ‘Confessed’ To Stalking Minor Co-Actor, Police Say; Pandya Store Actor Sent To Judicial Custody

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Ferrari Crashes Into Hyderabad Apartment Gate, Driver Flees as Police Launch Hunt

Who Is Jasmine Sandlas? The Voice Behind Dhurandhar Songs Who Just Introduced Her Fiancé To The World

Lenin Box Office Collection Day 2: Akhil Akkineni’s Film Beats Mixed Reviews With Strong Saturday Jump, Crosses Rs 23.40 Cr Worldwide

Why Did Apollo Micro Systems Revise Its Rs 3,322 Crore Preferential Issue? Here’s What Latest Filing Says

Why a Karnataka Bus Conductor Told State Transport Minister to Get Off Bus? What Happened Next Led to Suspensions

Lock Upp 2: After Reality Show Exit, Sunita Ahuja Opens Up On Govinda’s Alleged Affairs; Says, ‘Koi Hero Doodh Ka…’

Who Is Shekhar Chaudhary? Meet Jasmine Sandlas’ Fiancé Whom She Introduced During Delhi Concert

ITR Filing 2026: Who Can File ITR-7? Eligibility, Due Dates and Excel Utility Explained

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video
Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

QUICK LINKS