Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Specially-Abled Pakistani Fan Before IND vs ENG 5th T20I Goes Viral | WATCH Video

Ishan Kishan Wins Hearts on Internet: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan won widespread praise on social media after a heartwarming gesture towards a specially abled fan ahead of the fifth and final T20I against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). A viral video showed Kishan walking over to the fan, greeting them warmly with a handshake and spending a few moments interacting before joining his teammates for pre-match preparations.

The touching clip quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans applauding Kishan for taking time out of his busy pre-match schedule to make the fan’s day. Many described the moment as a reminder of the impact athletes can have beyond their performances on the cricket field.

VIDEO OF THE DAY…..!!!! ❤️ – Ishan Kishan specially came over to meet a Pakistan fan. A lovely gesture. 👏 pic.twitter.com/xwjPxiX3dz — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) July 12, 2026

WATCH VIDEO: Ishan Kishan’s Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

In the video shared on X, Kishan can be seen spotting the specially abled supporter near the boundary before making his way across to greet them personally. The Indian batter smiled, shook hands and shared a brief conversation, leaving the fan visibly emotional. The wholesome interaction has since been viewed by thousands of cricket lovers online.

Fans Applaud Kishan’s Kind Gesture

Cricket fans flooded social media with messages praising Kishan’s humility and compassion. Several users called the left-hander a “true gentleman,” while others highlighted that such moments often leave a lasting impression on supporters, especially young fans and those with special needs.

Ishan Kishan Continues to Shine Off the Field

While Kishan remains one of India’s most exciting wicketkeeper-batters, his latest interaction has once again highlighted his caring nature away from the game. The viral video has become one of the most talked-about off-field moments of India’s England tour, earning admiration from fans across the cricketing world.

What Happened in Last T20I?

Jos Buttler smashed a majestic 131 to lead England to the top of the world rankings with a dominant 56-run win over India in the fifth T20 at Southampton. Buttler produced a vintage innings of touch and power following a relatively barren run, recording his highest score in a glittering T20 career.

He shared in an England T20 record stand of 233 – and world record for the second wicket in T20 internationals – with captain Harry Brook, who clattered a remarkable 95 not out off 45 deliveries in the hosts’ 257-3. England’s third-highest T20 international total and highest against India proved too much for the tourists, who made 201-8 as the world champions fell to a 4-0 series defeat.

Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma both hit half-centuries but Shreyas Iyer’s beleaguered side, who were shocking in the field, never looked likely to snatch a consolation win and have now lost the number one ranking to their opponents.