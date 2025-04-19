Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
  Ishant Sharma And Ashutosh Sharma Get Into Heated Exchange During GT-DC IPL Match, Video Goes Viral

Ishant Sharma And Ashutosh Sharma Get Into Heated Exchange During GT-DC IPL Match, Video Goes Viral

Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was caught in a tense moment with Delhi Capitals’ middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma during the IPL 2025 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 19.

Ishant Sharma And Ashutosh Sharma Get Into Heated Exchange During GT-DC IPL Match, Video Goes Viral

Ishant Sharma And Ashutosh Sharma Get Into Heated Exchange During GT-DC IPL Match, Video Goes Viral


Veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was caught in a tense moment with Delhi Capitals’ middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma during the IPL 2025 showdown between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 19. The exchange took place in the 19th over of DC’s innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, creating a buzz across social media as the video quickly went viral.

Tensions Flare in Final Overs

Ishant, who featured in the playing XI for the Titans, bowled a disciplined three-over spell and managed to dismiss Donovan Ferreira with the fourth delivery of the 19th over.

Ashutosh, walking in to bat at No. 6, made a strong impact for DC. He scored 37 runs off 19 balls, slamming 2 boundaries and 3 maximums.

The intensity was high during the closing stages of the innings, and the brief spat between the two players added a layer of drama to an already fiery contest.

Ashutosh’s late fireworks played a key role in pushing Delhi Capitals to a competitive score of 203/8 in their 20 overs.

Axar Leads from the Front

Delhi skipper Axar Patel chipped in with a crucial contribution, top-scoring for his side. He made 39 runs from 32 deliveries, including one four and a couple of sixes.

Karun Nair and Tristan Stubbs also made notable contributions, scoring 31 runs each to stabilize DC’s innings after early hiccups.

Despite the heated moment involving Ishant and Ashutosh, DC’s batting performance stood out in the high-scoring encounter.

Krishna Shines for Titans Amid the Drama

Among GT’s bowlers, Prasidh Krishna emerged as the standout performer. He bagged four wickets while conceding 41 runs in his four overs.

With this performance, Krishna surged ahead in the Purple Cap race, taking his tally to 14 wickets in just seven matches. He now leads over CSK’s Noor Ahmad and RCB’s Josh Hazlewood, who both sit on 12 wickets.

Ishant Sharma, who was picked up by Gujarat Titans for ₹75 lakh in the 2025 mega auction, made his debut for the franchise on March 29 against Mumbai Indians but went wicketless in his two-over spell.

He returned to the side after being left out following an underwhelming outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was replaced mid-game by Sherfane Rutherford.

In the earlier match against RCB on April 2, Ishant managed to dismiss their captain Rajat Patidar before being substituted.

Now back in action, Ishant’s fiery exchange with Ashutosh might not have influenced the final score, but it certainly added spice to an already thrilling contest.

ALSO READ: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 14-Year-Old Making IPL Debut For Rajasthan Royals Against LSG

 

