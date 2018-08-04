International Cricket Council (ICC) finned pacer Ishant Sharma on Saturday for animated celebrations after he dismissed Dawid Malan on the Day 3 of Edgbaston test. Ishant Sharma was fined 15 per cent of his match fees for violating the level 1 of the code of conduct of ICC for players.

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for violating the Article 2.1.7 of International Cricket Council (ICC). The match referee found Ishant Sharma guilty of level 1 breach of ICC Code of Conduct for the players. The fine was imposed on Ishant Sharma for animated celebrations after dismissing English Batsman Dawid Malan. The match officials found Ishant Sharma violating the article 2.1.7 “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

The incident happened on the Day 3 when Ishant Sharma dismissed the Dawid Malan for 20 runs in the second innings. The International Cricket Council in a statement said, “Ishant Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match and has also received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the third day’s play.”

BREAKING: Ishant Sharma has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee and has received one demerit point after being found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.#ENGvIND READ 👇https://t.co/cdqrUd8Q79 pic.twitter.com/eJmJ0p9bDu — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2018

Ishant Sharma accepted the charges levelled by umpires Aleem Dar, Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Marais Erasmus and 15per cent fine was sanctioned by match official Jeff Crowe.

In the first test match against England, Ishant Sharma dismissed 6 English batsmen at Edgbaston.

