Team India is touching new heights day by day and in its great achievements Sharmas have been playing a big role. From Parth Sarthi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Chetan Sharma to Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Joginder Sharma, Sharmas have been strengthening the roots of Indian cricket.

Team India is taking on or say totally dominating the West Indian side on the Caribbean tour right now. In this thumping triumph, Ishant Sharma has played an important role. In the 2nd Test, he scored a maiden half-century and picked up 2-wickets so far. The way Ishant Sharma batted seemed he has stepped into Rohit Sharma’s shoes. Ishant Sharma, who is known as the Rajdhani Express, is the most experienced bowler in the side right now.

Ishant Sharma has bowled over 17357 balls in Tests to pick up 275 wickets. His best figures are 7 wickets for 74 runs with a cheap average of 3.19. In his career, Ishant has taken 4 wicket hauls 9 times, and 9 fifers. He also dismissed 10 batsmen in a match.

Ishant Sharma’s spell against Australia in 2008 impressed everybody and stunned Kangaroo skipper Ricky Ponting. During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, young Ishant Sharma had dismissed Australia’s batting great thrice and has emerged as the best bowler on the tour. Recently he surpassed Kapil Dev to bag the record of taking the maximum number of Test wickets outside Asia.

Similarly, Rohit Sharma was lauded for is 5 centuries in the recently concluded world cup, had powered Team India to qualify for the semis. He is the only man on the planet to score double centuries thrice in the One-Day cricket. He has scored more than 8,000 runs in the limited over cricket with 27 centuries and 42 half-centuries. Rohit’s strike rate is about 80 with 48.52 runs per match average.

Men in Blue have flagged almost every record including the ICC World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, Champions Trophy, Number 1 position in ODIs, T20s and Test, and many other prestigious titles under the guidance of cricket greats Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni. Sadly, no Sharma held the reins of the team permanently. However, Rohit Sharma, deputy of the captain of the team, has led the side in the absence of Virat Kohli.

Talking about the contribution of Sharmas, how can anyone forget Joginder Sharma’s final over in the 2007 T20I World Cup against Pakistan. In that match, India posted a target of 158 runs, and in the last over, Pakistan required 13 runs and Misbah-ul-Haq, set batsman, was batting along with Mohammad Asif. Wide off the 1st ball and a sixer off the 2nd had made every fan feel the heat, but MS Dhoni had some different plans.

He walked to Joginder Sharma to change the plan. Misbah was on strike again and he played the scoop, off which he already had hit 2 sixes. But that was the moment for India. Misbah failed to time Joinder Sharma’s slower one and lifted the ball in the air. Sreesanth took that catch India won the first edition of T20I World Cup in 2007.

Interestingly, many cricketers with the same surname have served the nation donning the blue jersey. The list includes Parthsarthi Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Chetan Sharma, Gopal Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Sanjeev Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, and Sandeep Sharma who have been lucky enough to get the don blue cap and serve the nation. Many other Sharmas also played till the domestic level.

These small contributions never got the spotlight but played a big role in teams victory.

Pacer Chetan Sharma who played for a span of over 15 years, took over 87 wickets in ODIs and 61 wickets in Tests. He also bags record of picking a hattrick in the 1987 world cup. Post his retirement, Sharma started working with the cricket board and later turned a commentator and cricket expert. The Haryana lad was also the first choice with the new ball for Kapil Dev.

Yashpal Sharma, the explosive middle-order batsman, played from 1979 to 1985. In only 37 ODIs, Sharma scored over 1600 runs with 2 hundreds and 9 half-centuries. He also has more than 8000 runs in the first-class cricket. In the 80s, Yashpal Sharma had drew praised for his hard-hitting but he played for a very small period of time.

Currently, Team India is inches away from winning the 2nd Test and bag the Test series after winning the T20I, ODI series and the 1st Test.

This won’t be wrong to say that Sharmas have strengthened the roots of Indian cricket and contributed a lot in the evolution of the game. And by the way, this article is also by a Sharma 😉

