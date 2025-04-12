Home
Saturday, April 12, 2025
  ISL 2024-25 Final Result: Mohun Bagan Crowned Champions After 2-1 Win Over Bengaluru FC

ISL 2024-25 Final Result: Mohun Bagan Crowned Champions After 2-1 Win Over Bengaluru FC

For Bengaluru FC, it was a valiant effort that ultimately fell short, while Mohun Bagan's celebrations continue as they reaffirm their dominance in Indian football.

Mohun Bagan secured the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 title with a thrilling 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in a dramatic final. Despite an early setback due to an own goal by MBSG defender Alberto Rodriguez, the Mariners showed resilience and composure.

Jason Cummings leveled the score from the penalty spot, pushing the match into extra time. It was there that Australian striker Jamie MacLaren emerged as the hero, netting the decisive goal in the 96th minute to seal the victory.

The win marks a historic triumph for Mohun Bagan, who complete a remarkable season by lifting both the ISL Shield and the ISL Championship title. Their consistent performance throughout the campaign culminated in a hard-fought final, showcasing the team’s depth, determination, and tactical discipline.

For Bengaluru FC, it was a valiant effort that ultimately fell short, while Mohun Bagan’s celebrations continue as they reaffirm their dominance in Indian football.

