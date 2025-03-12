ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC And Kerala Blasters End Campaign With 1-1 Draw

The second half saw both teams maintain a high tempo, with Hyderabad pushing for a winner. Five minutes after the restart, Abhijith PA made a dangerous run into the box before being tripped by Dusan Lagator.

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters concluded their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with an entertaining 1-1 draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. While the result had no impact on the playoff standings, it marked a significant moment for Hyderabad FC, as this could potentially be the club’s final match in existence.

The match started with high energy from both teams, with Kerala Blasters breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute. Mohammed Aimen lofted a hopeful ball into the penalty area, which was met by an unmarked Dusan Lagator at the far post. The midfielder headed in from close range to give the visitors an early lead. Hyderabad FC, however, had a strong response and pushed for an equalizer. The team had a major penalty appeal in the 17th minute when Blasters’ goalkeeper Nora Fernandes appeared to have brought down Stefan Sapić inside the box, but the referee waved off the claims despite replays suggesting contact.

Denied a penalty

Blasters were also denied a penalty in the 29th minute when Hyderabad goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh clattered into Adrian Luna inside the box. Despite strong protests, the referee once again remained unmoved. Hyderabad’s perseverance finally paid off in the dying minutes of the first half when Blasters failed to clear a cross from Abdul Rabeeh. Sourav K, making only his second start in the ISL, capitalized on the loose ball with a stunning overhead kick that found the back of the net, leveling the score at 1-1.

The second half saw both teams maintain a high tempo, with Hyderabad pushing for a winner. Five minutes after the restart, Abhijith PA made a dangerous run into the box before being tripped by Dusan Lagator. The referee pointed to the spot, giving Hyderabad a golden opportunity to take the lead. However, Andrei Alba’s weak penalty attempt was comfortably saved by the Blasters’ goalkeeper, letting a crucial chance slip away.

Despite continuous attacking efforts, Hyderabad FC failed to find a winner and had to settle for a draw. With this result, Kerala Blasters finished the season in eighth place with 28 points, registering eight wins, four draws, and 11 losses. They scored 33 goals and conceded 37 throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC ended the season in 12th place with 18 points from 24 matches.

With their playoff hopes already dashed, Kerala Blasters will now shift focus to their preparations for the upcoming Super Cup next month. Meanwhile, the future of Hyderabad FC remains uncertain, making this match potentially the club’s last in the ISL. Regardless of the outcome, both teams put on a spirited performance to end their season on a competitive note.

