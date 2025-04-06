Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Live Tv
FC Goa are gearing up for a crucial showdown against Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday, in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 semi-final.

Having suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg, the Gaurs face an uphill battle to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the finals.

History, Form, and What’s at Stake

Bengaluru FC have looked solid in recent playoff outings, winning back-to-back games without conceding a single goal.

However, Goa may find some comfort in recent home results — the Blues have lost in their last two visits to the coastal side, including a goalless draw the last time they played there.

Should Bengaluru fail to score again, FC Goa would become only the third team in ISL history to keep them scoreless in consecutive away games.

On the flip side, FC Goa are fighting to break free from a worrying trend. They’ve lost their last three playoff fixtures — their joint-longest losing streak in ISL knockouts.

One more defeat and they’ll hit a new low, marking their worst-ever playoff run.

Goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari has been a key presence for the Gaurs. With seven clean sheets and 51 saves this season — the most by an FC Goa keeper in a single campaign — he could play a pivotal role if the team is to mount a comeback.

While Goa looks to tighten things at the back, Bengaluru FC is chasing history at the other end.

With 47 goals already this season, they’re just three away from becoming only the fourth team to breach the 50-goal mark in a single ISL campaign — a feat achieved by FC Goa (2019-20), Mumbai City FC (2022-23), and Mohun Bagan Super Giant (2023-24).

The overall head-to-head favors Bengaluru slightly. Out of 18 ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC have won eight times, while Goa have five victories. The remaining five matches ended in draws.

Coaches Stay Focused, Players Shine

Despite the scoreline, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez remains optimistic.

“The past and statistics are not important right now. We are confident that we can get into the finals,” he said via the official ISL website.

On the other hand, Bengaluru FC boss Gerard Zaragoza emphasized staying focused on the result.

“It’s important to be brave and to look to score, but the most important part is to win the game,” he commented.

Defensively, Bengaluru FC have been bolstered by Rahul Bheke’s commanding performances.

His 116 clearances lead all Indian players this season, and his 16 clearances in the first leg were the most by any player in a single ISL game — and a record for a Bengaluru FC player.

For FC Goa, Brison Fernandes has impressed with his attacking flair.

He’s scored three goals from outside the box — tying the record for most such goals by a Goa player in one season — and has contributed seven goals and two assists overall.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s Gurpreet Singh Sandhu continues to shine between the sticks.

His eighth clean sheet of the season came in the first leg, making him second only to Vishal Kaith (14) in clean sheets this campaign.

As both teams head into this high-stakes clash, one will advance with momentum — the other will be left to reflect on missed chances.

