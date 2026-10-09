ISL 2026-27: All You Need to Know About New Season of Indian Super League, Teams, Schedule, Broadcasting Details, Live Streaming Info and More

ISL 2026-27: The Indian Super League (ISL) is set to return on Saturday, October 10, with the 2026-27 season bringing back the traditional home-and-away format after the previous campaign was played in a shortened format. The upcoming edition will feature 13 teams competing across 163 matches, including the playoffs, for the ISL Cup and the League Winners’ Shield. Here is everything you need to know about ISL 2026-27, including the participating teams, opening fixtures, tournament format, TV broadcast and live-streaming details.

ISL 2026-27 Season Details

Tournament: MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27

MG Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 Season: 13th edition

13th edition Start Date: Saturday (Oct 10), 2026

Saturday (Oct 10), 2026 Number of Teams: 13

13 Total Matches: 163, including playoffs

163, including playoffs Format: Home-and-away league stage followed by playoffs

Home-and-away league stage followed by playoffs Title Sponsor: MG Motor

MG Motor Defending Champions: East Bengal FC

When Does ISL 2026-27 Begin?

The 2026-27 edition of the Indian Super League will commence on Saturday (Oct 10), with Bengaluru FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi in the opening match. The first day of the competition will feature a double-header, with FC Goa hosting Chennaiyin FC in the second fixture. The new campaign will restore the traditional league format after the previous season’s truncated schedule.

What Is the ISL 2026-27 Schedule?

The opening day of ISL 2026-27 will feature two matches, with Bengaluru FC and FC Goa beginning their respective campaigns at home. The first phase of the fixture list runs until January 17, 2027, while the remaining schedule will be announced separately.

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: 5:00 PM IST, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

5:00 PM IST, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: 7:30 PM IST, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Fans can check the official ISL fixtures page for the latest schedule, match timings and venue updates.

How Many Teams Will Participate in ISL 2026-27?

A total of 13 clubs will compete in the 2026-27 season of the Indian Super League. The participating teams are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

Diamond Harbour FC, the Indian Football League champions, will not feature in the upcoming ISL season after missing the participation-fee deadline. Churchill Brothers have taken over Jamshedpur FC’s sporting licence, while Mohammedan Sporting will not participate following their relegation from the previous campaign.

What Is the Format of ISL 2026-27?

The 2026-27 season will return to a home-and-away format, with clubs competing in the league stage before the playoffs determine the ISL Cup winner. The team finishing at the top of the league standings will claim the League Winners’ Shield. The campaign is scheduled to feature 163 matches overall, including the knockout stage. There is no conventional relegation during this season, although Diamond Harbour FC’s absence from the competition means the club will not be part of the ISL campaign.

Where to Watch ISL 2026-27 Live on TV?

The Indian Super League 2026-27 season will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India. Fans can follow the league’s matches through the network’s television coverage, with the broadcaster providing coverage of the competition throughout the season.

How to Watch ISL 2026-27 Live Streaming?

Football fans can watch ISL 2026-27 matches live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The platform will stream all 163 matches of the season, offering viewers a digital option to follow the competition on their preferred devices.

How to Watch ISL 2026-27 for Free?

Fans can watch all 163 matches of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season live for free on YouTube. The arrangement gives supporters another way to follow the tournament without requiring a paid streaming subscription. The league’s YouTube coverage will also be available to viewers internationally.