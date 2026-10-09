ISL 2026-27 FREE Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Indian Super League For Free in India on YouTube? Check Full Guide

ISL 2026-27 FREE Live Streaming: Football fans in India will be able to watch every match of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season live and free on YouTube, with the video-sharing platform joining the competition as its digital streaming partner. The league announced the development on Wednesday, aiming to expand its digital audience and make matches accessible to supporters without a subscription.

The new season begins on Saturday, October 10, with 13 teams competing across 163 matches. The first phase will feature 78 fixtures between October 10 and January 17, with most matches scheduled over weekends. Here is everything you need to know about watching ISL 2026-27 live for free on YouTube, including the opening fixtures, schedule and television broadcast details.

ISL 2026-27 Season Details

Tournament: Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27

Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 Start Date: Saturday (Oct 10), 2026

Saturday (Oct 10), 2026 Number of Teams: 13

13 Total Matches: 163

163 Phase I: October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027

October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027 Phase I Matches: 78

78 Free Live Streaming: YouTube

YouTube Live Streaming: SonyLIV

SonyLIV TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

When Does ISL 2026-27 Start?

The 13th edition of the Indian Super League will begin on Saturday (Oct 10), with Bengaluru FC facing Sporting Club Delhi in the opening fixture. The opening day will feature two matches, as FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC later in the evening. The first phase of the competition will consist of 78 matches, scheduled to be played until January 17, 2027.

How Many Matches Will Be Available for Free on YouTube?

All 163 matches of ISL 2026-27 will be streamed live for free on YouTube. The arrangement means fans can follow the entire season without paying for a streaming subscription. According to the league, the partnership is intended to improve accessibility and expand the tournament’s digital reach among football supporters in India and beyond.

How to Watch ISL 2026-27 Live for Free on YouTube in India?

Fans can watch Indian Super League 2026-27 matches live for free on YouTube. Viewers can open the YouTube app on their smartphones, tablets, smart TVs or other compatible devices, or visit the YouTube website on a laptop or desktop computer. They can then search for the official Indian Super League channel and select the live match stream when it is available. No paid streaming subscription is required to access the league’s free YouTube coverage.

ISL 2026-27 Opening Match Schedule

Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi: 5:00 PM IST

5:00 PM IST FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: 7:30 PM IST

Bengaluru FC will host Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, while FC Goa will welcome Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium later in the day.

Where to Watch ISL 2026-27 Live on TV?

Fans who prefer watching football on television can follow ISL 2026-27 through the Sony Sports Network. The league’s television coverage will complement its digital streaming arrangements, giving viewers multiple ways to watch the matches.

How to Watch ISL 2026-27 Live Streaming on SonyLIV?

Apart from YouTube, the Indian Super League will also be available to stream on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can use the platform to follow the matches online, subject to the applicable subscription and access requirements. YouTube remains the free streaming option for all 163 fixtures.

Can Fans Watch Every ISL 2026-27 Match Without a Subscription?

Yes, all 163 matches of the 2026-27 Indian Super League season are scheduled to be available live and free on YouTube. Fans will not need a paid subscription to watch the league through this platform, making it an accessible option for supporters who want to follow their favourite clubs throughout the campaign.