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Home > Sports News > ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report

ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report

The ISL 2026-27 season is likely to be postponed from September 4 to October 15 amid uncertainty over the league’s broadcast deal.

ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report. Photo X
ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 21:10 IST

The 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season is set for another delay, with the tournament now unlikely to begin on its originally scheduled September 4 date. According to Sports Now, the new campaign is expected to get underway in October, with October 15 emerging as the likely latest start date.

An ISL source told Sports Now that the competition will not begin in September and is expected to be played after the upcoming international window, which includes India’s much-anticipated friendly against Brazil.

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“The new ISL season won’t begin in September. Expect it to take place after the international window, where we will face Brazil,” the source said.

The primary reason behind the postponement is reportedly the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the league’s broadcast rights. The ISL clubs and the league’s Managing Committee are still working towards securing a suitable broadcast agreement for the upcoming season.

So far, FanCode is understood to be the only platform to have formally expressed interest in broadcasting the competition. The Indian sports streaming service has conveyed its interest to the federation through a letter, although it has not yet formally confirmed its bid.

The potential arrangement could also involve the clubs taking responsibility for production costs. According to sources close to the development, several ISL clubs prefer this model, which reportedly aligns with FanCode’s requirements.

Other major broadcasters have shown limited interest. Zee, which recently broadcast and streamed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has reportedly not entered the race for the ISL rights. Sony Sports Network had initially indicated interest but is yet to submit a bid.

The bidding process has already moved forward, with August 12 being the deadline for bid submissions. Technical bids were opened on August 14 at 11am, followed by the opening of commercial bids at 1pm IST.

The latest development adds to a difficult period for Indian football. The Indian national team has also decided to withdraw from the FIFA ASEAN Cup, with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) instead prioritising a high-profile friendly against Brazil.

India are scheduled to face Brazil on October 3, while the AIFF is reportedly negotiating with another team that participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for a second fixture during the same international window.

The decision to prioritise the Brazil friendly has divided opinion among supporters. While a match against one of football’s biggest nations offers India a prestigious opportunity, sections of the fanbase believe participation in the ASEAN Cup would have provided greater competitive exposure and developmental value.

For the ISL, the immediate priority remains finding a viable broadcast arrangement. Until that is resolved, clubs, players and supporters will have to wait longer for the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

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ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report
Tags: aiffFanCode ISLIndia vs BrazilIndian FootballIndian Super League 2026-27isl 2026-27ISL broadcast dealISL broadcast rightsisl latest newsISL Managing CommitteeISL October 2026ISL postponedISL start dateSony Sports ISLZee ISL

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ISL 2026-27 Kick-Off Delayed; League Likely To Begin By October 15: Report
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