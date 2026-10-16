ISL 2026-27 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant In India?

The caravan of the Indian Super League (ISL) will move to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 16, Friday when the Sporting Club Delhi host the Mohun Bagan Super Giant in a clash of titans. After a closely-fought contest that resulted in a defeat in their opening game, the hosts face a tough Mohun Bagan side eager to return to winning ways.

Head coach Tomasz Tchórz’s youthful squad demonstrated significant potential in their narrow 3-2 defeat to Bengaluru FC last week. Sporting Club Delhi entered the half-time break with a lead but were ultimately thwarted by a decisive goal in the 89th minute. Playing in front of their home supporters could provide the Phoenixes with the impetus needed to advance their campaign. Despite the initial setback, Delhi exhibited commendable energy, attacking intent, and a proactive pressing strategy. They aim to maintain this approach in Friday’s match, applying early pressure on Mohun Bagan’s defense. It will be crucial for the hosts to remain vigilant defensively, as Mohun Bagan boasts several attacking threats capable of capitalizing on any lapses, making concentration and organization essential throughout the encounter.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan had also suffered a defeat to the NorthEast United FC on Monday. With a setback early in the campaign for the Mariners, they will be keen to avoid another one on Friday evening. They will notably be without midfielder Deepak Tangri, who is currently suspended. Nevertheless, coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has a handful of options at his disposal to cover for Tangri’s absence.

ISL 2026-27: Keys to success for Sporting Club Delhi and Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Sporting Club Delhi will look to use their high-tempo pressing to trouble a Mohun Bagan backline that could feature changes. The home side will need to make the most of any chances they create. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have attacking threats such as Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dejan Dražić and Lee Erwin. Their ability to turn chances into goals could prove decisive against a Delhi defence that looked organised during parts of their season opener.

When and where to watch Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan ISL 2026-27 match?

Fans in India can watch the match on TV on Sony Sports network, while it will be streamed live on Sony LIV App and website. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM IST.