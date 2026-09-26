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Home > Sports News > ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed

ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed

ISL 2026/27 schedule announced with Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi opening the season on October 10. Defending champions East Bengal FC begin later due to AFC commitments, while the Kolkata Derby, Goa Derby, playoffs race and 13-team competition headline the campaign.

Indian Super League announced its schedule for the upcoming 2026/27 season.
Indian Super League announced its schedule for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 17:36 IST

ISL 2026/27 Schedule: The Indian Super League (ISL) announced its schedule for the upcoming season that is set to kick off on the 10th October. Bengaluru FC will play Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 5:00 PM IST in the season opener. FC Goa will then play Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

The 13 participating clubs for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

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ISL 2026/27 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Fixture Venue
10 October 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
10 October 19:30 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
11 October 17:00 Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC TBC
11 October 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
12 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
14 October 19:30 Punjab FC vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
16 October 19:30 Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 October 18:00 Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC TBC
17 October 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
18 October 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
18 October 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
19 October 19:30 Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
23 October 18:00 Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC TBC
24 October 19:30 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
25 October 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
25 October 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
26 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
28 October 19:30 FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Fatorda Stadium, Goa
30 October 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
31 October 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
31 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
1 November 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
1 November 19:30 Inter Kashi vs FC Goa TBC
5 November 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
5 November 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
6 November 19:30 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
7 November 17:00 Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi TBC
7 November 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
20 November 17:00 East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
20 November 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
21 November 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
21 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
22 November 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan SG Fatorda Stadium, Goa
24 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal
27 November 19:30 Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers TBC
29 November 17:00 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
29 November 19:30 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
30 November 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
30 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
4 December 17:00 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
4 December 19:30 East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
5 December 17:00 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
5 December 19:30 Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan SG TBC
6 December 17:00 Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
6 December 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
9 December 17:00 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
9 December 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
10 December 17:00 Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
10 December 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
12 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
12 December 19:30 Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC TBC
13 December 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa Fatorda Stadium, Goa
14 December 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
16 December 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
16 December 19:30 Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
17 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
17 December 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
20 December 17:00 Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
20 December 19:30 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
21 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
21 December 19:30 East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
22 December 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
22 December 19:30 FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG Fatorda Stadium, Goa
3 January 17:00 East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
3 January 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
7 January 19:30 Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
8 January 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
9 January 17:00 East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
9 January 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa
10 January 17:00 Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
10 January 19:30 Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
12 January 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
15 January 17:00 Punjab FC vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
15 January 19:30 Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
16 January 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
16 January 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
17 January 17:00 Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
17 January 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai

Goa Derby in ISL 

The 2026-27 campaign will bring several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers’ meeting with FC Goa on Sunday, December 13, at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST will mark the first-ever ISL Goa Derby, adding a new local rivalry to the competition.

The league will also expand its footprint into Manipur, with NorthEast United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on November 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, the defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence on Sunday, October 18, when they face Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. East Bengal FC will be absent from Game Week 1 due to their AFC commitments.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Kolkata Derby to Take Place in November

The Kolkata Derby, one of the most iconic fixtures in Asian football, will be played on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with East Bengal FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST.

The ISL will pause for the FIFA international window from Saturday, November 7 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with no league matches scheduled during this period. The break will provide players with the opportunity to join their respective national teams for international duty.

Phase 1 will feature 78 matches from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs. Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date. The venue for Inter Kashi’s home fixtures will be confirmed in due course, once the club confirms its home ground.

Also Read: India vs Iran Kabaddi Final: India Win Gold Medal After Stunning Second-Half Comeback at Asian Games 2026

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ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed
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ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed
ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed
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