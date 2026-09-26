ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed

ISL 2026/27 Schedule: The Indian Super League (ISL) announced its schedule for the upcoming season that is set to kick off on the 10th October. Bengaluru FC will play Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 5:00 PM IST in the season opener. FC Goa will then play Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.
The 13 participating clubs for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.
ISL 2026/27 Schedule
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Fixture
|Venue
|10 October
|17:00
|Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|10 October
|19:30
|FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|11 October
|17:00
|Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC
|TBC
|11 October
|19:30
|Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|12 October
|19:30
|Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|14 October
|19:30
|Punjab FC vs Odisha FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|16 October
|19:30
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 October
|18:00
|Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC
|TBC
|17 October
|19:30
|Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|18 October
|17:00
|Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|18 October
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|19 October
|19:30
|Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|23 October
|18:00
|Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC
|TBC
|24 October
|19:30
|Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|25 October
|17:00
|Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|25 October
|19:30
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|26 October
|19:30
|Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|28 October
|19:30
|FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|30 October
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|31 October
|17:00
|Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|31 October
|19:30
|Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|1 November
|17:00
|Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|1 November
|19:30
|Inter Kashi vs FC Goa
|TBC
|5 November
|17:00
|Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5 November
|19:30
|Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|6 November
|19:30
|FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|7 November
|17:00
|Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi
|TBC
|7 November
|19:30
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|20 November
|17:00
|East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|20 November
|19:30
|Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|21 November
|17:00
|Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|21 November
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|22 November
|19:30
|Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan SG
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|24 November
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal
|27 November
|19:30
|Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers
|TBC
|29 November
|17:00
|FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|29 November
|19:30
|East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|30 November
|17:00
|Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|30 November
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|4 December
|17:00
|Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|4 December
|19:30
|East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|5 December
|17:00
|FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|5 December
|19:30
|Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan SG
|TBC
|6 December
|17:00
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|6 December
|19:30
|NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
|Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati
|9 December
|17:00
|Odisha FC vs FC Goa
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|9 December
|19:30
|Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|10 December
|17:00
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|10 December
|19:30
|Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|12 December
|17:00
|Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|12 December
|19:30
|Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC
|TBC
|13 December
|19:30
|Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|14 December
|19:30
|Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|16 December
|17:00
|Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|16 December
|19:30
|Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|17 December
|17:00
|Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|17 December
|19:30
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|20 December
|17:00
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|20 December
|19:30
|Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|21 December
|17:00
|Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|21 December
|19:30
|East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|22 December
|17:00
|Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|22 December
|19:30
|FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|3 January
|17:00
|East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|3 January
|19:30
|Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|7 January
|19:30
|Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|8 January
|19:30
|Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
|9 January
|17:00
|East Bengal FC vs FC Goa
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|9 January
|19:30
|Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC
|Fatorda Stadium, Goa
|10 January
|17:00
|Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC
|Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
|10 January
|19:30
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|12 January
|19:30
|Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC
|Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
|15 January
|17:00
|Punjab FC vs FC Goa
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|15 January
|19:30
|Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers
|Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
|16 January
|17:00
|Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi
|Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
|16 January
|19:30
|Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
|17 January
|17:00
|Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
|17 January
|19:30
|Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC
|Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai
Goa Derby in ISL
The 2026-27 campaign will bring several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers’ meeting with FC Goa on Sunday, December 13, at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST will mark the first-ever ISL Goa Derby, adding a new local rivalry to the competition.
The league will also expand its footprint into Manipur, with NorthEast United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on November 24, 2026.
Meanwhile, the defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence on Sunday, October 18, when they face Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. East Bengal FC will be absent from Game Week 1 due to their AFC commitments.
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Kolkata Derby to Take Place in November
The Kolkata Derby, one of the most iconic fixtures in Asian football, will be played on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with East Bengal FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST.
The ISL will pause for the FIFA international window from Saturday, November 7 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with no league matches scheduled during this period. The break will provide players with the opportunity to join their respective national teams for international duty.
Phase 1 will feature 78 matches from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs. Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date. The venue for Inter Kashi’s home fixtures will be confirmed in due course, once the club confirms its home ground.
Also Read: India vs Iran Kabaddi Final: India Win Gold Medal After Stunning Second-Half Comeback at Asian Games 2026
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.