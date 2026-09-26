ISL 2026/27 Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Kolkata Derby Date, Goa Derby and Key Matches Revealed

ISL 2026/27 Schedule: The Indian Super League (ISL) announced its schedule for the upcoming season that is set to kick off on the 10th October. Bengaluru FC will play Sporting Club Delhi at Sree Kanteerava Stadium at 5:00 PM IST in the season opener. FC Goa will then play Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

The 13 participating clubs for the season are Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

ISL 2026/27 Schedule

Date Time (IST) Fixture Venue 10 October 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 10 October 19:30 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 11 October 17:00 Inter Kashi vs Kerala Blasters FC TBC 11 October 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 12 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs NorthEast United FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 14 October 19:30 Punjab FC vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 16 October 19:30 Sporting Club Delhi vs Mohun Bagan SG Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 17 October 18:00 Inter Kashi vs Odisha FC TBC 17 October 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 18 October 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 18 October 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 19 October 19:30 Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 23 October 18:00 Inter Kashi vs East Bengal FC TBC 24 October 19:30 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 25 October 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs Punjab FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 25 October 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 26 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 28 October 19:30 FC Goa vs Sporting Club Delhi Fatorda Stadium, Goa 30 October 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 31 October 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 31 October 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Punjab FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 1 November 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 1 November 19:30 Inter Kashi vs FC Goa TBC 5 November 17:00 Churchill Brothers vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5 November 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Odisha FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 6 November 19:30 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 7 November 17:00 Inter Kashi vs Sporting Club Delhi TBC 7 November 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 20 November 17:00 East Bengal FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 20 November 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 21 November 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 21 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 22 November 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Mohun Bagan SG Fatorda Stadium, Goa 24 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal 27 November 19:30 Inter Kashi vs Churchill Brothers TBC 29 November 17:00 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 29 November 19:30 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 30 November 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 30 November 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 4 December 17:00 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 4 December 19:30 East Bengal FC vs Punjab FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 5 December 17:00 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 5 December 19:30 Inter Kashi vs Mohun Bagan SG TBC 6 December 17:00 Kerala Blasters FC vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 6 December 19:30 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati 9 December 17:00 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 9 December 19:30 Mohun Bagan SG vs Bengaluru FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 10 December 17:00 Kerala Blasters FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 10 December 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 12 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 12 December 19:30 Inter Kashi vs NorthEast United FC TBC 13 December 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs FC Goa Fatorda Stadium, Goa 14 December 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 16 December 17:00 Chennaiyin FC vs Inter Kashi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 16 December 19:30 Odisha FC vs Sporting Club Delhi Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 17 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan SG Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 17 December 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 20 December 17:00 Sporting Club Delhi vs Churchill Brothers Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 20 December 19:30 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 21 December 17:00 Mumbai City FC vs Inter Kashi Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 21 December 19:30 East Bengal FC vs NorthEast United FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 22 December 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 22 December 19:30 FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG Fatorda Stadium, Goa 3 January 17:00 East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 3 January 19:30 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 7 January 19:30 Punjab FC vs Inter Kashi Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 8 January 19:30 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai 9 January 17:00 East Bengal FC vs FC Goa Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 9 January 19:30 Churchill Brothers vs Bengaluru FC Fatorda Stadium, Goa 10 January 17:00 Mohun Bagan SG vs Kerala Blasters FC Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata 10 January 19:30 Sporting Club Delhi vs Punjab FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 12 January 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 15 January 17:00 Punjab FC vs FC Goa Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 15 January 19:30 Odisha FC vs Churchill Brothers Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 16 January 17:00 Bengaluru FC vs Inter Kashi Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru 16 January 19:30 Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi 17 January 17:00 Sporting Club Delhi vs Chennaiyin FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 17 January 19:30 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai

Goa Derby in ISL

The 2026-27 campaign will bring several new fixtures and destinations to the ISL calendar. Churchill Brothers’ meeting with FC Goa on Sunday, December 13, at the Fatorda Stadium at 7:30 PM IST will mark the first-ever ISL Goa Derby, adding a new local rivalry to the competition.

The league will also expand its footprint into Manipur, with NorthEast United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal, on November 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, the defending champions East Bengal FC will begin their title defence on Sunday, October 18, when they face Churchill Brothers at the Fatorda Stadium at 5:00 PM IST. East Bengal FC will be absent from Game Week 1 due to their AFC commitments.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Kolkata Derby to Take Place in November

The Kolkata Derby, one of the most iconic fixtures in Asian football, will be played on Sunday, 29 November 2026, with East Bengal FC hosting Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan at 7:30 PM IST.

The ISL will pause for the FIFA international window from Saturday, November 7 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with no league matches scheduled during this period. The break will provide players with the opportunity to join their respective national teams for international duty.

Phase 1 will feature 78 matches from October 10, 2026, to January 17, 2027, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs. Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced at a later date. The venue for Inter Kashi’s home fixtures will be confirmed in due course, once the club confirms its home ground.

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