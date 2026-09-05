ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

ISL 2026/27: According to a statement from the league, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026–27 season would start on October 10 and run until May 2027. Under a new club-led concept, the tournament is expected to revert to a classic home-and-away format.

ISL 2026/27 Returns With Traditional Home And Away Fixtures







The upcoming season will feature 163 matches across eight months, with 13 teams competing in a round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the league table will be crowned Shield Winners, recognised as the official champions of the ISL, and will earn a place in Asian competition.

The season will also mark the return of the playoff format, with the top six teams competing for the ISL Cup Champions title.

The release mentioned, “in keeping with the league’s promotion-and-relegation principle, Diamond Harbour will not be eligible to earn any points this season and will, by default, be placed at the bottom of the table. They will not retain ISL status for 2027-28 and will compete in the IFL that season.”

The statement also added, “the new club-led model will see the teams hold the reins to decisions and direction, in an attempt to deliver a comprehensive calendar of competitive football, greater investment in Indian talent, and a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem for the sport to grow.”

ISL 2026/27 Teams

The participating teams include Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

Churchill Brothers’ participation remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion after winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, will not feature in the upcoming ISL season after failing to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for their promoted slot.

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