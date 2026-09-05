LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

The ISL 2026-27 season will begin on October 10, 2026, featuring 163 matches and 13 teams in a traditional home-and-away format. The Indian Super League will also bring back the playoffs, with the top six clubs competing for the ISL Cup title.

The Indian Super League 2026/27 season will kick off on the 10th October. Image Credit X/@IndSuperLeague
The Indian Super League 2026/27 season will kick off on the 10th October. Image Credit X/@IndSuperLeague

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 13:55 IST

ISL 2026/27: According to a statement from the league, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026–27 season would start on October 10 and run until May 2027. Under a new club-led concept, the tournament is expected to revert to a classic home-and-away format.

ISL 2026/27 Returns With Traditional Home And Away Fixtures



The upcoming season will feature 163 matches across eight months, with 13 teams competing in a round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the league table will be crowned Shield Winners, recognised as the official champions of the ISL, and will earn a place in Asian competition.

The season will also mark the return of the playoff format, with the top six teams competing for the ISL Cup Champions title.

The release mentioned, “in keeping with the league’s promotion-and-relegation principle, Diamond Harbour will not be eligible to earn any points this season and will, by default, be placed at the bottom of the table. They will not retain ISL status for 2027-28 and will compete in the IFL that season.”

The statement also added, “the new club-led model will see the teams hold the reins to decisions and direction, in an attempt to deliver a comprehensive calendar of competitive football, greater investment in Indian talent, and a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem for the sport to grow.”

ISL 2026/27 Teams

The participating teams include Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Churchill Brothers FC, East Bengal FC, FC Goa, Inter Kashi FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC, Punjab FC and Sporting Club Delhi.

Churchill Brothers’ participation remains subject to regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour FC, who earned promotion after winning the 2025-26 Indian Football League title, will not feature in the upcoming ISL season after failing to fulfil the administrative fee requirement for their promoted slot.

Also Read: Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10
Tags: Indian Super Leagueisl

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma Family Full House: Hitman’s TV Show First Look Goes Viral | WATCH Video

US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Results: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Ben Shelton Reach Fourth Round | Check Full Results

Former Chennai Super Kings Star Slams IPL Impact Player Rule: ‘Nothing Left for Bowlers’ in Modern T20 Cricket

ENG vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq Sent Home From England Tour — What Happened Behind The Scenes? | Report

England Squad vs Sri Lanka: Jamie Overton Returns; Brydon Carse Remains Sidelined With Off-Field Issues | Check Full T20I & ODI Squads

LATEST NEWS

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 05-09-2026 LIVE: Karunya KR-767 Saturday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Watch: Ex-UP MLA Guddu Pandit Assaults Wife, Drags Her By Hair; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Stray Dogs Save Woman From Assault In Coimbatore, CCTV Shows What Happened Next

UP Assembly Election 2027: Kundarki Seat In Focus As BJP Eyes To Defend Its Breakthrough in Muslim-Dominated Constituency

Karishma Tanna Reveals Baby Boy’s Name On Janmashtami: Here’s The Meaning Behind ‘Ved Tanna Bangera’

What Is BRICS? From Its Member Countries And Formation To Its Objectives And India’s Role In The Powerful Global Bloc

ISRO’s ‘Naughty Boy’: Why Curious Nickname, How EOS-05 Will Watch Over Earth, Its Features And What Makes It A Game-Changer For India

Akshara Singh MMS Controversy: Who Was Behind the Alleged Leak, What Action Did She Take?

Why Did Donald Trump Order Lie Detector Tests For Senior Army Generals?

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10
ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10
ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10
ISL 2026-27 Schedule Announced: Home-And-Away Format Returns, 13 Teams to Play 163 Matches From October 10

QUICK LINKS