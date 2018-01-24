On Wednesday, ATK announced its new team management after sacking their head coach Teddy Sheringham, Englishman will be replaced by Ashley Westwood. ATK is on the 8th position out of 10 teams tally. This harsh decision was taken by team management after facing a harrowing 0-3 defeat in Pune. ATK thanked Teddy for his efforts and services in Indian Super League. Former Bengaluru FC chief coach Westwood will serve as ATK's technical director this season.

Defending champions ATK on Wednesday sacked head coach Teddy Sheringham ahead of their Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Chennaiyin FC, replacing the Englishman with Ashley Westwood to rescue the campaign which is so far leading up to its worst performance. Placed eighth in the ten-team points table after facing a harrowing 0-3 defeat in Pune, the talk was rife about Sheringham being shown the door after a string of underwhelming performances.”ATK today announced a change in their coaching set-up. ATK Team management would like to thank Teddy Sheringham for his services towards Hero ISL Season 4. We wish him all the very best for his future endeavours. Ashley Westwood will be the interim head coach,” a statement from the franchise said. Former Bengaluru FC chief coach Westwood till now served as ATK’s technical director this season.

ATK, in the 10 matches ATK have played so far, the two-time champions won just three times losing four of them and playing out three stalemates. Robbie Keane, who scored two goals for them in five matches, has also gone home due to an injury, leading Sheringham to rue the legendary Irishman’s absence after their last game. “We have got our best player out injured in Robbie Keane and our best Indian player out injured in Eugeneson Lyngdoh,” Sheringham had said ahead of their clash against second-placed Chennaiyin at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star forward also complained about playing the first seven of their 10 matches away, saying that took a toll on the team. “We are missing our top players. Add that to the fixture list; we have had seven of our first 10 league games away from home. For any team, that is going to take its toll on a team,” Sheringham said. He further continued: “We’ve got five games on the spin at home now. We have put ourselves in a bad position. If you get the five games at home early on, you have got a chance of being up there. We are in a bit of a dull place at the moment, and we have the games, but we put pressure on ourselves by having seven away games and causing our problems ourselves.”

Coming to Chennaiyin who are placed second in the table behind leaders Bengaluru FC, playing 11 games and having 20 points, getting back to winning ways will be on their minds against a lowly opponent lacking inspiration. Chennai lost to NorthEast United FC 3-1 in their last outing, a result that can be termed as an upset. The former ISL champions have looked in superb shape this season under coach John Gregory and beat ATK 3-2 at home in the reverse fixture. It will be difficult for ATK to break Chennai’s solid defence and a win for the home side on the morrow would be a huge upset considering their recent form. For the visitors, hotshot Indian striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has also been among goals, netting six times in 11 games.