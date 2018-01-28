ATK (Atletico de Kolkata) faced have 3 defeats in a row in ISL 2018, this time it was Jamshedpur, who made them taste a defeat by 1-0, on Sunday at salt lake stadium in Kolkata. Brazilian football star Trindade Goncalves scored for his side in the 66th minute of second half of the match and clinched one-goal victory over ATK. ATK stands on 8th position with 12 points and Jamshedpur FC is on 5th rank with 19 points on the charts.

ATK succumbed to their third straight defeat of the Indian Super League (ISL), this time losing to Jamshedpur FC 0-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Sunday. Trindade Goncalves scored a second-half winner in the 66th minute to help Jamshedpur get back to winning ways after losing the previous match. The result means ATK stay in the eighth position while Jamshedpur remained fifth but now have 19 points from 11 games. Jamshedpur got a chance in the opening exchanges with Goncalves coming close to find the top corner with a drive from outside the box.

The visitors created a few chances in the first period but lacked good finishing to take the lead. In the 25th minute, Jerry Mawihmingthanga took a swipe but failed to keep the ball down. ATK took time to get into the game with their first corner coming in the 32nd minute. Jayesh Rane got a shot on target but it was a feeble one which Jamshedpur keeper Subrata Paul collected with ease. In the 40th minute, Martin Paterson made a smart run towards the near post to get on the end of David Cotterill’s corner. Paterson’s shot though forced Paul into a good save.

At the other end, Izu Azuka was controversially flagged offside when replays showed otherwise. At halftime, both teams were locked 0-0. Three minutes into the second half, Golcalves met Jerry’s cross but the upright denied his volley. Moments later, Jamshedpur took the lead. Hitesh Sharma felled Goncalves inside the area for the referee to point towards the spot. Goncalves made no mistake, with Debjit diving the wrong way. ATK got a few chances to restore parity but failed to score.