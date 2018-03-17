Bengaluru FC will battle Chennaiyin FC in the finals of the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in quest of their maiden league title. The debutants have had a phenomenal season while staying on top of the table for the majority of the season, they will be testing their attacking prowess against a defensively solid Chennaiyin FC. Indian forwards Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua will be under the limelight with the goal scoring responsibilities for their respective sides.

Sunil Chhetri led Bengaluru FC have since their inception won a title every year. Right from 2104 they have racked up trophies each year and will aim to make it five out of five when they take on Chennaiyin FC in the finals of the Indian Super League. The two of the league’s most consistent sides will test each at the roaring Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and the home crowd will certainly be of little help to the Chennai outfit who will play for their second ISL glory. The rivalry between Chennaiyin and BFC will take the centre stage in the most anticipated showdown of Indian football.

When the league squared off, Bengaluru was always looked at a club with the top quality to script history and now they stand a step away from their first ISL silverware. Skipper Sunil Chhetri as expected has been his time’s driving force and has led them from the front during the good and the bad. From forming their core principles under Ashley Westwood to further strengthening them under Albert Roca, Bengaluru have taken the ISL by storm in their debut season with a near flawless run. The Kanteerava Stadium will be packed and rearing to be as loud as possible t make it difficult for Mizo sniper Jeje Lalpekhlua to deliver for the Marina Macahans.

Though Bengaluru will go into the ISL final as favourites, the odds are stacked up against the former I-League champions. No team in the ISL has managed to win the title at home. Previously FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have bowed out in the finals at their respective homes in 2015 and 2016. Also never have a team who have topped the ISL points table, managed to win the title. Chennaiyin were the table toppers in 2014 but were ousted in the semi-finals. FC Goa were the league leaders in 2015 and were outplayed by Chennaiyin in the finals of the tournament. Mumbai City FC while cementing their presence on top of the 2016 table, raced into the last four and were knocked out of the competition.

Both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC have won their respective away games against each other in the season but the latter would carry an edge over Chhetri’s men, having floored them at the Kanteerava with Dhanpal Ganesh’s winner. Ganesh has been the team’s mainstay in the midfield while forming a brilliant partnership with the solid backline which will put everything in to contain Bengaluru’s splendid front three of Chhetri, Miku and Udanta. The BFC fans will expect their captain to step up to the occasion once again and prove his mettle. The Indian skipper scored a hat-trick to down Pune in the second leg of the semi-final at the Kanteerava, on a night which will be forever itched down in the memories of the Blues forever.

Venezuelan striker Miku and skipper Sunil Chhetri have scored 27 goals combined for Bengaluru while shouldering them into the finals of the ISL 2017-18. Meanwhile, Bengaluru have also done a tremendous job on the back, conceding only 17 times in 20 games. They have kept their unbeaten run intact in the past 10 games and will aim to extend the run in the finals of the competition. Bengaluru will play the final contest without injured Harmanjot Khabra and left-back Subhasish Bose, leaving them with Nishu Kumar as the only option on the flank. Jeje Lalpekhlua after starting the season well endured a six-match goal drought but return to action with a brace against Goa in the semi-finals, rightly repaying the trust shown by his manager. He will be the lone hungry wolf shouldering the goal scoring responsibility for his side.

Chennaiyin on the other hand with a strong resolute midfield at their heart will expect to keep the Bengaluru forwards quiet. They perfected their job against Goa in the semi-finals and ensured their attacking heroes were all ineffective on the day were required to deliver the most. “Chhetri and Miku’s performances have been similar to Coro’s and Lanza’s. But on Tuesday night, we kept them quiet. We need to do the same for Chhetri and Miku tomorrow,” said Chennaiyin coach John Gregory while emphasising that Bengaluru will have the crowd as their 12th man at the Kanteerava but his team will fear nothing. “The fact that we’ve won here before gives us great confidence. We know what to expect from the partisan crowd, the atmosphere… We know they are not infallible at home. Whilst we have the utmost respect for them for everything they’ve achieved, we’re Chennaiyin,” said the former Aston Villa coach who missed out on FA Cup glory with the English side in 2000. “We are not afraid of anybody,” he added.

An undying crowd, two best teams of the ISL, a roaring venue and two coaches rearing to prove their genius, the ISL final will have everything that one could crave from an Indian football showdown. Expect it to be a cracker at the Sree Kanteerava.

