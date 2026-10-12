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Home > Sports News > ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener

ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener

ISL: Churchill Brothers SC kicked off their MG Indian Super League Season 13 campaign with a historic 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at Fatorda Stadium. Gaurav Bora scored the club’s first-ever ISL goal, while Sebastian Gutierrez doubled the lead before Sergio Llamas converted a late penalty for Mumbai City.

ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 00:03 IST

ISL: Churchill Brothers SC made a winning start to their MG Indian Super League Season 13 campaign, defeating Mumbai City FC 2-1 at Fatorda Stadium in their opening home fixture. Gaurav Bora opened the scoring with a header in the 57th minute, netting the club’s first-ever ISL goal, before Sebastian Gutierrez doubled the advantage in the 86th minute.

Sergio Llamas converted a penalty in the third minute of stoppage time to pull one back for the Islanders, but Churchill held on to secure a historic victory, according to an ISL press release.

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Mumbai City FC Take Early Initiative

Mumbai City took the early initiative, controlling possession and building from the back. In the 9th minute, Wilmar Jordan’s cross found Brandon Fernandes, whose right-footed effort was saved by Sayad Kadir. Churchill broke forward almost immediately. After clearing a Brandon corner in the 10th minute, Vincy Barretto raced forward and shot from the right, just over the bar.

Mumbai City won a free kick in the 17th minute after a foul on Wilmar Jordan. Brandon delivered it, and the deflected ball was collected by Akash Mishra. In the 20th minute, Bijay Chhetri cleared a lobbed Churchill delivery inside the Mumbai City box. Churchill made a change in the 32nd minute, when Deny Singh replaced Provat Lakra. Wayde Lekay tested the goalkeeper with a long-range effort in the 37th minute, and Churchill kept pushing until the break, but the half ended 0-0.

Gaurav Bora Scores Churchill Brothers’ First ISL Goal

Gaurav Bora replaced Alexander Yeoule at half-time, giving Churchill an all-Indian backline. The second half began with intensity from both sides, with Churchill probing for openings and Mumbai City looking to hit on the break. Trijoy Dias came on for captain Kingslee Fernandes in the 55th minute.

Churchill took the lead two minutes later. Anil Gaonkar swung in a cross after a short corner, and Bora headed into the net. It was Churchill’s first MG ISL goal. In the 58th minute, and soon after Wayde Lekay’s curling long-range effort hit the crossbar.

Sebastian Gutierrez Doubles Churchill’s Lead

Mumbai City made a triple change in the 62nd minute, with Farukh replacing Bijay Chhetri, Cirkovic replacing Otormin and Zothanpuia replacing Bawitlung. The Islanders created few chances after the restart. Hridaya Jain came on for Valpuia in the 77th minute, and Muhammed Ajsal replaced Wilmar Jordan in the 85th.

Churchill sealed the win in the 86th minute. Stendley Fernandes, introduced a minute earlier for Trijoy Dias, set up Sebastian Gutierrez, who finished from inside the box to make it 2-0.

Mumbai City were awarded a penalty deep into added time after Angu fouled Akash Mishra in the box. Llamas converted from the spot to make it 2-1, but the late consolation could not stop Churchill from claiming a historic win in their first home game of the ISL. (With Inputs From ANI)

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ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener
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ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener

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ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener
ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener
ISL: Gaurav Bora Makes History! Churchill Brothers Beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 in Season 13 Opener
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