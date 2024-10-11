Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Israel Bows Down To France In Nations League Clash

France came back to their winning form against Belgium by scoring two goals, they have continued their winning streak against Israel  scoring four and conceding one.

Les Bleus scored past Isreal in the Nations League Bout. Didier Descamps’s men secure three points despite missing key players in the squad.  After conceding the loss against Italy, France came back to their winning form against Belgium by scoring two goals, they have continued their winning streak against Israel  scoring four and conceding one.

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga opened the scoring for Les Bleus but were pegged back in the 24th minute by Omri Gandelman. Four minutes after the scores were level the brilliant combination work of Christopher Nkunku and Eduardo Camavinga near the penalty box helped them secure the lead in the game.

Matteo Gundozi and Bradley Barcola added late fire to make the four goals. This result leaves France in second place with six points from three games in their Nations League A group, only league leader Italy are ahead of France.

Meanwhile, Israel is still searching for points, since they have lost all the games so far, in the Nations League, which means they are relegated and sent to League B.

Defensive Woes of the game

Israeli goalkeeper Omri Glazer will be disappointed as he failed to save the shot of Eduardo Camavinga which was not really a strong shot, but rather a tame one from the French midfielder, but somehow Glazer fumbled this save and let the ball pass over the line. Similarly, on the other side, Gandelman who scored a very good goal from the cross was given much time and space in the box, William Saliba and Theo Hernandez will look back on this tape and will feel they could have done better with their defending.

Matteo Guendouzi scored a third goal in the 87th minute when Theo Hernandez took the ball from his half towards the box and played a one-two with Bradley Barcola before the AC Milan left-back squared a pass to an onrushing Guendouzi, who scored a tap-in from the edge of the box to the bottom left corner.

There was still time for a fourth when Barcola struck into the top-right corner from inside the box on the left after good work from Ousmane Dembele, Kuolo Mani and Guendozzi.

