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Home > Sports News > Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes

Even as sport continues to entertain the fans to no end, politics somehow rears its head on certain occasions. The Nations League 2026-27 clash between Ireland and Israel has been one such occasion as the Irish footballers took a stand in support of the Palestinians died during the conflict with Israel. There are several aspects to it and it has been explained in detail.

Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes. (Image Credits: X)
Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 15:03 IST

Israel vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Even as sport continues to entertain the fans to no end, politics somehow rears its head on certain occasions. The Nations League 2026-27 clash between Ireland and Israel has been one such occasion as the Irish footballers took a stand in support of the Palestinians died during the conflict with Israel. There are several aspects to it and it has been explained in detail.

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Israel vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: How have the Irishmen taken a stand in support of Palestine?

The Irish footballers were seen wearing black armbands at the game held in Hungary in support of the Palestinians. Additionally, the players also reportedly bowed their heads during Israel’s national anthem and refused to shake hands with the Israeli footballers. Moreover Ireland captain Dara O’Shea announced that he will donate all his earnings from the match to aid Gaza.

However, initially, the match wasn’t going to go ahead as Ireland later reversed the decision following a squad vote. According to Al Jazeera, head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson stressed that playing against Israel doesn’t mean supporting them, adding that the team intends to wear black armbands on the field. Israel was informed in advance that the Irish players won’t shake hands and the UEFA accepted the arrangement. Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was the only player to publicly announce that he will opt out of the game. On Saturday, Bazunu released a statement on social media and said he felt, “it would be wrong to participate in the upcoming fixtures against Israel.”

Bazunu went on to withdraw himself from both legs of the fixture, including the next match that is set to take place on October 4 in Backa Topola, Serbia. It has been since May that the Irish footballers have joined a campaign spearheaded by Irish Sport for Palestine, urging the national football team to boycott the fixture against Israel. Reportedly, a grand total of 160 athletes have written to Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to reconsider the decision to participate in the match against Israel.

Israel vs Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Who won the fixture?

The match hosted by the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary saw Ireland beat Israel in a hugely one-sided contest.

Troy Parrot (13th minute) Adam Idah (16th minute) and Jack Moylan (25th minute) netted the three goals for Ireland to script a 3-0 victory.

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Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes
Tags: Ireland National Football TeamIsrael National Football TeamUEFA Nations LeagueUEFA Nations League 2026-27

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Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes
Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes
Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes
Israel vs Ireland: UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Controversy Explained — Why Ireland Wore Black Armbands, Bowed Heads And Refused Handshakes
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